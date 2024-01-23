Home

Old Audition Video of Ayushmann And Aparshakti For Singing Reality Show Goes Viral, Watch

Before Ayushmann Khurrana became a household name and Aparshakti Khurana carved his niche in the entertainment industry, the Khurrana brothers embarked on a joint journey into the world of reality television. Most of us know Ayushmann’s rise to fame from the reality show ‘Roadies,’ but not many are aware that both brothers once auditioned together for a singing reality show – Channel [V] Popstars, where the judge was none other than Palash Sen.

Aparshakti recently took a trip down memory lane by sharing a video of their audition on Instagram. In the video, the brothers, who look remarkably different from their current selves, perform a snippet of ‘Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe‘ from the film ‘Dil Chahta Hai.’ In a playful moment, Ayushmann jokes about being ‘Shakti unlimited.’ They reveal that they were selected but had to decline the opportunity due to upcoming exams.

Sharing the nostalgic video on Instagram, Aparshakti captioned it, “That’s where it all started. Feel so blessed, looking at the journey so far. Looking at the faces we had. Don’t know what to say. PS – Reposting it because some random audio got picked earlier.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aparshakti Khurana (@aparshakti_khurana)



Aparshakti Khurana has garnered acclaim for his performances, particularly in Vikramaditya Motwane’s series, ‘Jubilee.’ His upcoming projects include the sequel to ‘Stree,’ where he will be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao and Abhishek Banerjee.

On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurrana, known for his versatility, was last seen in ‘Dream Girl 2,’ continuing his streak of delivering impactful performances in Bollywood.

The Khurrana brothers’ journey from a singing reality show audition to becoming prominent figures in the Bollywood serves as a testament to their talent and the unpredictable paths that lead to success in the world of entertainment.

Watch this space for more updates on Ayushmann Khurrana and Ayushmann Khuranna.

