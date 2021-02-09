Bollywood superstar Salman Khan congratulated one of his childhood friends on the occasion of his wedding anniversary on Monday. The Race 3 actor took to his Instagram handle and congratulated his friend Sadiq, who got married 33 years ago to Rehaana by sharing an old video of his friend’s marriage along with a funny caption. He wrote, “Childhood friend Sadiq. Childhood matlab ke when I was a child, got married 33 yrs ago. Respect for rehaana who survived it n made this marriage work. All the best & happy marriage anniversary! Last advice rehaana there is still time run awayyy haha! Also Read - Salman Khan's Tiger 3 Shooting Delayed Due to Rising COVID Cases in The UAE? Read on

The hilarious post from the star received more than 877,260 likes and 4,039,977 views within a few hours of it being posted on his Instagram handle.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Prabhu Deva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring along with Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff. He announced that the film will hit the theatres in May, on the occasion of Eid this year. The film was scheduled to release last year. The exhibitors had requested them to release Radhe in theatres, and now that things have eased down and they are seeing people roaming around normally, the actor feels that they can release the film in cinema halls.

Khan is currently shooting for Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim: The Final Truth which is a remake of the Marathi hit film Mulshi Pattern. He plays a Sikh man in the film with brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.