Om Puri’s first wife Seema Kapoor recalls losing unborn child after actor’s affair: ‘He never came back’

Seema Kapoor reveals painful chapter of marriage with Om Puri, says she lost her unborn child because he was having an affair.

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Om Puri, Seema Kapoor (PC - Instagram)

Om Puri is considered one of the finest and most legendary actors in the Hindi film industry. However, his personal life, especially his marriage, was full of ups and downs. Recently, Om Puri’s first wife, Seema Kapoor, recalled the painful phase when their marriage broke down after another woman entered his life. She also revealed that she lost her unborn child during that difficult period. Speaking to Hindi Rush, Seema Kapoor shared that her marital problems began when Om Puri had an affair with another woman while she was pregnant with his child. After learning about it, she moved to her parents’ home in Rajasthan.

Om Puri and Seema Kapoor lost their child

During this difficult time, Seema lost her child. She said, “Unfortunately, my child did not survive. At that time, that child was very precious to me because Puri Sahab was not going to return to my life, and I was never going to marry again. That child was important to me, and it did not survive”.

Seema also revealed that she coped with the grief of losing her child by writing a letter to him. She added that her brother, actor Annu Kapoor, wanted her to take legal action against Om Puri, but she refused. “Everyone wanted me to take legal action against Om Puri, especially my brother Annu Kapoor. But I did not want to fight a legal battle,” she said.

Seema explained that her decision to move to Rajasthan to stay with her mother created further distance in their relationship, as it brought Nandita closer to Om Puri. Kapoor further shared that she faced multiple emotional setbacks, and after losing her child, Om Puri handed her divorce papers, making it even harder for her to recover from the shock.

Seema also revealed that Om Puri returned to her life many years later and apologized. She said that before one of his surgeries in London, he called her to apologize because he wasn’t sure whether he would survive.

Om Puri was married twice. He first married Seema Kapoor in 1991, but they separated in less than a year. He later married Nandita Kapoor in 1993, and their 20-year marriage eventually ended in a bitter separation in 2013.