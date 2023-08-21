Home

OMG 2: 16-Year-Old Aarush Verma Who Plays Pankaj Tripathi’s Son Files Petition to Watch His Own Film, Says ‘Sex Education is Not Secret’

OMG 2 actor Aarush Verma says the intention of his debut Bollywood film is to highlight how sex education shouldn't be a secret and he wants to watch the film in theatres with his friends.

Mumbai: Aarush Verma has made his debut in Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 but he hasn’t watched his film yet. Thanks to the ‘A’ certificate awarded by the Censor Board to the film, the 16-year-old actor has been devoid of watching his own performance in a film which has now crossed Rs 100 crore at the Box Office. After a long tussle with the CBFC, the Amit Rai directorial finally hit the screens on August 11 but was given an ‘A’ certificate. The makers who wanted the film to release on its announced date, had no other option but to go ahead with the rating and at least let the conversation begin among the audience.

OMG 2 is not just any other film starring Akshay Kumar. It highlights the importance of sex education in the country and advocates its inclusion in the school curriculums. The target audience for the film is not just adults – parents, teachers or authorities but also kids, especially teenagers who rely on the material available on the internet to amp up their knowledge about sex education. On Sunday, Aarush, who plays Pankaj Tripathi‘s teenage son in the film, filed an online petition, urging the government to let him and his friends watch OMG 2 and pay attention towards changing the certification from ‘A’ to ‘U/A’.

“Help me Sign The Petition”, Says OMG 2 Actor Aarush Verma

While speaking to India Today earlier, he said, “The film could have been an eye opener. Being a 16-year-old, I know the issues we face and there are so man things for which we do not find the right answer. I urge all of you to help me sign this petition so that the government reviews the stand of A certificate and makes it U/A so that all my friends can see it (sic).”

He spoke at length about this movie in another interview with news agency ANI. He highlighted how there’s a need for people to talk openly about sex education and not remain tight-lipped about it for the benefit of their own kids. “I want everyone to enjoy the film with my age group friends, and the target audience of this film, for whom it was made, should also be able to understand this film and learn something. Because the vision behind this movie had only one purpose and that was to make India learn that sex education is not something to be learned in secret, it is a matter that we can talk openly (about).”

Sex Education Should be Taught Worldwide: Aarush Verma

He took the example of his own character in the film – Vivek who falls prey to the wrong information available on the internet and gets hospitalised, not to mention becomes a victim of harassment and humiliation because of his unawareness. Aarush said, “I want sex education should be taught worldwide in such a way that no one else has to suffer something that causes complete loss. What is period, and what is pregnancy – all these topics are completely natural. It is not even that they are artificial topics. So, why talk about them secretly?”

Aarush added that what’s the point of having a movie when its target audience can’t watch it? OMG 2 doesn’t feature any dance numbers nor does it show any nudity or suggestive scenes. “There is nothing in the film that children should not watch. In fact, this film has been made for children to watch. Instead of teaching children, we are showing that film to adults, so what was the point of making that film? There is no point in making a film if the right film is not shown to the right people.”

Earlier, the film’s other actors including Pankaj, Akshay and Govind Naamdev appealed to the Censor Board to accept the removal of the ‘A’ certificate and help the makers spread their message to a wider audience. However, the tussle continues to be on. What are your thoughts?

