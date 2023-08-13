Home

OMG 2 actor Akshay Kumar recently took a sly dig at 'A' certification granted to his satirical dramedy by CBFC.

OMG 2 Actor Akshay Kumar Takes a Dig at 'A' Certification Granted to His Satirical Dramedy by CBFC

Akshay Kumar Takes a Dig at ‘A’ Certification Granted to OMG 2: Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 is going steady at the box office as the positive word-of-mouth has resulted in more audience turnout in theatres. OMG 2 has achieved a remarkable feat despite face tough competition from Gadar 2, Jailer and Bholaa Shankar. Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 was already ahead of Akshay’s film as the latter’s advance booking got a massive response from movie goers. However, from Saturday onwards OMG 2‘s collection have improved which has made the makers optimistic. Recently, Akshay attended a promotional event related to his latest release where he interacted with people.

AKSHAY KUMAR CALLS OMG 2 AN ‘ADULT FILM MEANT FOR TEENAGERS’

After the screening of his latest film, Akshay sarcastically asked the audiences, “Kaisi lagi aap logo ko movie? Pehli adult film hai jo teenagers ke liye bani hai. Actually yeh sab schools mein dikhani chahiye, lekin aap sab entertain huye nah? Bahut acha laga, bahut-bahut shukriya aap log aye dekhne (How did you find the film? This is the first adult film that has been made specifically for teenagers. It should be actually shown in schools, but at least you all got entertained watching it. I am very happy you came to watch the film).” For the unversed, the makers of OMG 2 had applied for a U/A certificate as the film was meant for creating awareness about sex education among teenagers. However, the censor board not only objected to certain dialogues and scenes but also Akshay’s portrayal of Lord Shiva. The actor’s role was modified from Lord Shiva to messenger of God. The critics have given a thumbs up to the Amit Rai directorial and lauded the social dramedy on a sensitive subject.

OMG 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Pawan Malhotra, Govind Namdeo and Arun Govil in crucial roles.

