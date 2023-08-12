Home

OMG 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 (Final Figures): Akshay Kumar’s Film Opens Lower Than Rocky Aur Rani, Third Lowest After Raksha Bandhan – Check Detailed Report

OMG 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 (Final Figures): Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer may have received good reviews but the opening day numbers didn't show any buzz around it. Here's the detailed report.

OMG 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 (Final Figures): Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 hasn’t fared as massively as Gadar 2, but it held a decent pace at the Box Office. Despite good reviews and positive word-of-mouth, the Amit Rai directorial couldn’t collect in double-digit. The film has chosen to release alongside a gigantic entertainer, and that’s the primary reason why it couldn’t reach its potential on the first day. OMG 2 was expected to mint anywhere between Rs 10-12 crore nett on day 1 but it ended up collecting Rs 9.50 crore.

Akshay Kumar's third lowest opener in two years

OMG 2 doesn't open in double-digit

It has also emerged as the third-lowest opener for Akshay in the last two years. Selfiee continues to be the lowest opener for the actor at the Box Office in a long time. OMG 2 is a social drama that comments on the need for sex education in the country. The film features Akshay as Lord Shiva (though he is introduced as the messenger of the deity). It’s interesting to note that Oh My God 1 which was released in 2012 opened at Rs 4.25 crore and ended up collecting Rs 36.95 crore in its first week. It was a sleeper hit and the weekday collections contributed big.

With its current pace, the film should collect anywhere between Rs 30-35 crore after its first weekend. But, it hasn’t done anything to break the slew of slow openers for Akshay at the Box Office.

Check The List of 5 Lowest Openers For Akshay Kumar in the Last 5 Years:

Selfie (2023): Rs 2.55 crore Bellbottom (2019): Rs 2.75 crore Raksha Bandhan (2022): Rs 8.20 crore OMG 2 (2023): Rs 9.50 crore Samrat Prithviraj (2022): Rs 10.70 crore

Meanwhile, OMG 2 is expected to increase its pace and collect more on Saturdays and Sundays, at least in the multiplexes. Gadar 2 has taken over even the Gujarat market which was expected to lean more towards OMG 2. The film would have had a better chance if it was released a week later. Collectively though, both films have promised a stupendous weekend for Bollywood with Rs 50 crore nett already in the pocket.

What are your expectations with the first-weekend collection of OMG 2? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on the Akshay Kumar starrer!

