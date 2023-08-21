Home

OMG 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar Joins Salman Khan, Becomes Top Bollywood Actor With Maximum Rs 100 Crore Grossers – Check Full List

With OMG 2 entering the Rs 100 crore club in India, now both Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar have 16 films each in the club. Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan are far behind. Check the latest Box Office update and full list here.

OMG 2 makes a new Box Office record for Akshay Kumar: OMG 2 has finally breached the Rs 100 crore club in India and has made Akshay Kumar the king of the maximum Bollywood films in the coveted club. The Amit Rai directorial collected around Rs 12 crore on its second Sunday and reached the benchmark, taking the overall collection to around Rs 114 crore nett in India. The film has been running at a decent pace at the Box Office and took 10 days to enter the Rs 100 crore club. OMG 2 is Akshay’s 16th Rs 100 crore grosser and first in the last two years.

Akshay’s last Rs 100 crore grosser was Sooryavanshi which was released in 2021 and did a lifetime nett business of Rs 195.51 crore at the Box Office. Now, Akshay has joined Salman Khan to become the top Bollywood actor with maximum Rs 100 crore movies in their kitty. Both the superstars are at the top with 16 films. While Ajay Devgn is right behind them with 13 films, Shah Rukh Khan is far behind with just seven movies in the club.

Check The List of Top Bollywood Actors With Maximum Rs 100 Crore Grossers:

Salman Khan – 16 Akshay Kumar – 16 Ajay Devgn – 13 Shah Rukh Khan – 7 Ranveer Singh – 7 Aamir Khan – 6 Hrithik Roshan – 6 Ranbir Kapoor – 6 Riteish Deshmukh – 6 Varun Dhawan – 4

Meanwhile, OMG 2 finally removes the two-year-long dry spell for Akshay at the Box Office. The film hasn’t performed as fantastically as its counterpart – Gadar 2, but it has performed as per expectations. For Akshay, Housefull 4, which was released in 2019, continues to remain the top-grossing film with Rs 205.60 crore nett in India, closely followed by Good Newwz which collected Rs 196.33 in its lifetime run.

Check The List of Top 16 Films of Akshay Kumar And Their Box Office Collection:

Housefull 4 (2019): Rs 205.60 crore Good Newwz (2019): Rs 196.33 crore Sooryavanshi (2021): Rs 195.51 crore Mission Mangal (2019): Rs 192.67 crore 2.0 (2018): Rs 185.89 crore Kesari (2019): Rs 151.87 crore Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017): Rs 132 crore Rowdy Rathore (2012): Rs 131.21 crore Rustom (2016): Rs 124.45 crore Airlift (2016): Rs 123.46 crore Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty (2014): Rs 112.44 crore Housefull 2 (2012): Rs 111.79 crore Housefull 3 (2016): Rs 108 crore Jolly LLB 2 (2017): Rs 107.77 crore OMG 2 (2023): 114 crore (running) Gold (2018): Rs 102 crore

Interestingly, OMG 2 is expected to gain more in the coming days with no other Bollywood biggie up for release. The film’s team is constantly fighting to get the U/A certificate from the Censor Board and if it gets the same, it will be an additional benefit for the film at the Box Office. The second Sunday collection for the film was similar to its first Monday collection which can be seen as a positive sign in its lifetime run. The film, which highlights the importance of sex education, also features Pankaj Tripathi and child actor Aarush Verma. It is likely to go beyond Rs 150 crore nett in its lifetime run at the Box Office. What are your expectations? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on OMG 2!

