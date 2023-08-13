Home

OMG 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Final Figures: Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's social dramedy witnessed remarkable growth on its first Saturday. - Check Report

OMG 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Final Figures: OMG 2 is going steady at the box office with its rise in earnings on Day 2. The positive word-of-mouth has worked in the film’s favour and audiences are now heading towards theaters despite the Gadar 2 craze. The Pankaj Tripathi-Akshay Kumar starrer initially got a lukewarm response with its advance bookings and first day collection. However, the critics gave a thumbs-up to the Amit Rai directorial for raising a sensitive and socially relevant issue. It is quite possible that due to the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) giving the movie an adult certificate might have affected the family audience base. However, the importance of sex education and the message behind the movie seems to have resonated with the youth cinephiles.

OMG 2 SEES RISE IN EARNINGS ON DAY 2

OMG 2 collected Rs 25.56 Crore at the box office with its combined two-day earnings. Although the film started at a slower pace on Friday with a mere Rs 10.26 Crore, it garnered Rs 15.30 Crore on Saturday, as reported by movie business analyst Taran Adarsh. The satirical dramedy is expected to collect Rs 18.00 Crore on Sunday, as reported by the entertainment portal Sacnilk. The makers of the film had disagreement with the censor board as they had applied for a U/A certificate. OMG 2 team wanted teenagers below 18 years to watch the social drama which creates awareness about the need for sex education. However, certain dialogues quoting Hindu scriptures had to go through CBFC cuts. The CBFC also had objections over Akshay portraying Lord Shiva. Addressing their concern, the makers changed his character as the messenger of God.

CHECK OUT DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE EARNINGS OF OMG 2:

Friday: Rs 10.26 Crore

Saturday: Rs 15.30 Crore

Sunday: Rs 18.00 Crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 42.56 Crore

India.com, in its review of OMG 2 wrote, “OMG 2 is not your preachy documentary. It’s an entertaining film that doesn’t mince its words and addresses the concerns of both the parents and the kids. The film doesn’t beat around the bush in its intention. But, also doesn’t make rude gestures at telling people that their belief system is trash. In a scene, Kanti highlights how it’s important to say the right thing in a way that pleases ears. And that’s exactly what the film also does. It pleases you by telling you to do the right thing.”

OMG 2 also stars Yami Gautam, Pawan Malhotra, Rofique Khan, Arun Govil and Govind Namdev in crucial roles.

