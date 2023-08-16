Home

OMG 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar’s Social Dramedy Witnesses Huge Jump on Independence Day – Check Detailed Report

OMG 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi has been performing exceptionally well in even in the weekdays. The social dramedy had a decent start on Friday, but the earnings were not satisfactory. However, the satirical film raising the topic of sex education resonated with the audiences and the positive-word-of-mouth and rave reviews have led to more audiences turnout in theatres. From Rs 10.26 Crore on the opening day to Rs 17.10 Crore on Independence Day, OMG 2 has managed to retain its foothold at the box office despite the cut-throat competition from Rajnikanth’s Jailer and Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2.

OMG 2 ACHIEVES HISTORIC FEAT ON INDEPENDENCE DAY

OMG 2 saw a rise in collection on Saturday and Sunday at Rs 15.33 Crore and Rs 17.55 Crore respectively. The dramedy however experienced a minor drop on Monday as it recorded Rs 12.06 Crore on Day 4. Film critic and movie business analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Instagram handle and wrote, “#OMG2 is trending EXCEPTIONALLY WELL, the jump on #IndependenceDay is an EYE-OPENER… Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 15.30 cr, Sun 17.55 cr, Mon 12.06 cr, Tue 17.10 cr. Total: ₹ 72.27 cr. #India biz… #OMG2 is displaying strong legs at the #BO. Let’s face it, the clash with #Gadar2 has eroded its true potential… #OMG2 would’ve easily collected much, much more, if it hadn’t released alongside a Tsunami called #Gadar2.” Earlier the film was a part of a controversy related to certain courtroom scenes which were objected by CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification). The censor board had also raised concerns over Akshay portraying Lord Shiva. His character was later modified as messenger of God.

Check The Four-Day Breakup of OMG 2 (Sacnilk):

Friday: Rs 10.26 crore

Saturday: Rs 15.3 crore

Sunday: Rs 17.55 crore

Monday: Rs 12.06 crore

Tuesday: Rs 17.10 Crore

Total: Rs 72.27 Crore

OMG 2 also stars Yami Gautam, Rofique Khan, Arun Govil, Govind Namdev, Pawan Malhotra and others in crucial roles.

