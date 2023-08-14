Home

OMG 2 Box Office Day Day 3: Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s latest release OMG 2 has a houseful board on almost every theatre hall. Day 3 of the satirical comedy-drama film written and directed by Amit Rai, shows the earning of Rs 17.50 crore in India. OMG 2 also features Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma. It has performed well on Friday and Saturday too. The total box office collection of OMG 2 is Rs 43.56.

OMG 2 hit the screens on August 11, along with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2. While Gadar 2 performed amazingly well, Akshay’s film slowed down. The coming Tuesday (August 15) Independence Day, might help to break the record for OMG 2. For Monday, day 4, the film scores brilliantly in its advances as the pre-sales are on the higher side as compared to the first day. A critic wrote on his Twitter account, “#OMG2 Monday advances are higher than Friday in all A centers and High-End Plexss, especially in Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, etc. Big Monday is awaiting there..”

Akshay Kumar’s film is not just competing with Sunny Deol’s film but also with Rajinikanth’s Jailer. Despite this, OMG 2 has won the audience’s and critics’ hearts with its storyline giving a significant message about sex education, the courtroom drama, and the killer performance of Pankaj Tripathi.

Vineeta Kumar of India.com shared her thoughts on OMG 2, stating, “OMG 2 is an out-and-out Pankaj Tripathi show. It is not your preachy documentary. It’s an entertaining film that doesn’t mince its words and addresses the concerns of both the parents and the kids. The film doesn’t beat around the bush in its intention. But, also doesn’t make rude gestures at telling people that their belief system is trash.” Read the full review here.

OMG 2 stars Pankaj Tripathi as Kanti, an ardent follower of Lord Shiva, and Akshay Kumar as the Shiva himself.

Watch this space for more updates on OMG 2 box office collection.

