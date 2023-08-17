Home

OMG 2 Director Amit Rai Says Akshay Kumar Showed Faith in The Story When Karan Johar Rejected it

OMG 2 director Amit Rai says he's still fighting the Censor Board to get the U/A certification for the film. He says his entire journey has been challenging because most of the producers including Karan Johar had rejected the story of the Akshay Kumar starrer.

Mumbai: OMG 2 director Amit Rai says his struggle with Censor Board hasn’t been over yet. The film is out for release and has already neared Rs 100 crore at the Box Office but the makers continue to fight for the certification that they think is appropriate for it. The CBFC has issued the A (adult only) certificate to the Akshay Kumar starrer. In his latest interview with a daily, the director speaks on his fight with the board, and other challenges that he faced while making the film. He talks about the initial days when the script had no takers and many leading producers had rejected the story including Karan Johar.

While speaking to ETimes, Amit said it took him a lot of time to get a green light on OMG 2 because no producer was ready to back the story. The film features Pankaj Tripathi alongside Akshay and comments on the need for sex education in the country. The director said he took the story to everyone from Sony to Dharma but nobody came on board. Amit said, “Do they know what we go through after the script is rejected by multiple producers? Sony, Karan Johar, Ashutosh Gowariker and others had all rejected the script.”

How Akshay Kumar Saved OMG 2!

He appreciated Akshay and his decision of supporting the story which needed to be told on the big screen. Amit said it was only the actor who put his faith in the importance of the story and didn’t just produce it but also starred in it. He said, “Finally, Akshay Kumar showed the courage to back it. He was very open to the script and said that the film needs to be made. Because of him, we are still standing strong otherwise ‘OMG 2’ wouldn’t have got made. I met Ashwin Varde, Vipul D Shah, and Rajesh Bahl and through them, I reached Akshay Kumar. If I hadn’t managed to reach him. the script would have remained in some corner.”

Amit went on to say that if Akshay hadn’t been there for him and for OMG 2, the script would have been lying in a corner of his room and his kids would be playing with it. Earlier, CBFC member Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri spoke against the board’s decision of ordering as many as 27 cuts to the film. In an exclusive interview with india.com, The Kashmir Files director who is a member of the revising committee of the Censor Board, said it wasn’t justified for the board to change Akshay’s character from Lord Shiva to the messenger of the deity.

CBFC Member Vivek Agnihotri on OMG 2

He said, “No, it is not justified. I don’t agree with that. First of all, even though I am a part of CBFC but I am totally against it. CBFC shouldn’t be pressurised to do anything. Whatever is happening, it’s happening because of social and religious pressures. Everybody has understood that CBFC is a vulnerable body, you put pressure on it, and they will make these changes. I don’t understand why a film should get so many cuts – 27 cuts. Who are you to decide that?”

He further spoke about the intention of the filmmaker and the importance of letting the audience decide the fate of a certain film. Vivek said, “What is the intention of the filmmaker? If the intention is not bad, let it go. People are intelligent. Let the audience watch it and digest it. How will you make your audience more tolerant, more inclusive, and more intelligent if you are going to stop everything?”

As of now, Amit Rai continues to request the CBFC to change their certification from ‘A’ to ‘U/A’. The film has received good reviews from both the audience and the critics. Watch this space for all the latest updates on OMG 2!

