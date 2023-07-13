Home

OMG 2 Gets Affected by Adipurush's Controversy, Here's Everything You Need to Know From Akshay Kumar's Salary to Censor Board Committee's Decision.

OMG 2 Gets Affected by Adipurush's Controversy, Here's Everything You Need to Know

Prabhas-Om Raut’s recently released mythological drama Adipurush, based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, received negative feedback from audiences due to factual errors that offended religious sentiments. To prevent a similar backlash, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is closely examining the dialogues and scenes in the upcoming film Oh My God 2 (OMG 2). This film is a sequel to the 2012 movie OMG – Oh My God, starring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. The CBFC’s revising committee aims to ensure that the dialogues and scenes in OMG 2 do not create any controversies or issues.

Censor Board to Again Review OMG 2

At this point, it is unclear which specific scenes or dialogues in Oh My God 2 have raised concerns for the CBFC. Once the film is reviewed by the revising committee, the CBFC will make a decision regarding its release. Oh My God 2 is scheduled to hit theaters on August 11.

According to sources cited in a recent report by India Today, the CBFC wants to avoid a situation like the backlash faced by Adipurush over its dialogues. The board is taking preemptive measures to review and revise any film that deals with subjects related to God or religion. By doing so, the CBFC aims to prevent any potential controversies surrounding Oh My God 2’s dialogues and scenes.

Last time when the Central Board of Film Certification was highly criticised for giving a green flag to Adipurush, the board members are now careful.

Akshay Kumar’s Salary in OMG 2

Akshay Kumar is reportedly one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood. However, he has significantly reduced his fees for OMG 2. Previously, the actor used to charge a hefty sum ranging from Rs 50 to 100 crores per film. However, due to a string of recent box office failures, it is now reported that he has charged Rs 35 crore for his role in OMG 2.

