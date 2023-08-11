Top Recommended Stories

OMG 2 Movie Review LIVE Updates: Pankaj Tripathi-Akshay Kumar’s Film Gets Thunderous Response on Hard Hitting Subject

Gadar 2 movie review LIVE Update: Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar's film has been released and the audience has started sharing their reactions on the importance of sex education. Check!

Published: August 11, 2023 12:20 PM IST

By Kritika Vaid

OMG 2 Movie Review LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s satirical comedy-drama film OMG 2 hit the screens on August 11, 2023. The film is a spiritual sequel to 2012’s OMG – Oh My God! Also starring Yami Gautam in the film, OMG 2 revolves around the subject of sex education in Indian schools. OMG 2 has been receiving positive reviews from critics and audiences. After the first day-first show, the viewers poured love into the film.

Directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 is based on the story of Kanti Sharan Mudgal played by Pankaj Tripathi, who is a staunch devotee of Lord Shiva, a simple man, a loving father, and a caring husband. Kanti Sharan fights to get justice for his son who is the victim of school bullying and the lack of sex education in the school curriculum.

The buzz around the film started ever since the release date was announced as it clashes with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2. Well, after the completion of day 1, we will get to know which movie performed better as both the film’s advance bookings were higher.

CHECK OMG 2 LIVE MOVIE REVIEW AND RELEASE UPDATES

Live Updates

  • 1:14 PM IST

    OMG 2 Full Movie Review: India.com gives a 3.5 rating to Akshay Kumar – Pankaj Tripathi’s film. “OMG 2 is an out-and-out Pankaj Tripathi show. The film uses its other actors smartly but never takes away from Pankaj…” – Read the full review here

  • 1:00 PM IST

    OMG 2 Review: Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi fans go speechless | A user wrote, “What a movie. Speechless.Hats off to everyone for portraying such an issue so nicely.I felt movie khatm kyu ho gayi jaldi, It was FDFS but occupancy was around 80% & everyone was applauding. Congrats for such a Great job to omg2 team.omg2review omg2fdfs omg2intheatres11aug“.

  • 12:33 PM IST

    OMG 2 Review by KRK: Kamaal R Khan, who is a controversial film critic, praised the film. Ya, we know this is certain (just joking). He wrote, “Just finished watching @akshaykumar film omg2 and it’s brilliant. Akshay’s look and acting is top class. All other actors have also played their parts superbly. All the parents must watch it with their children. I give 3* to this very good film”.

  • 12:25 PM IST

    OMG 2 is a cult movie: One of the users wrote, “omg2 is added another cult film of Akshay Kumar’s career. What a film (with heart and bomb emojis)”.

    https://twitter.com/gazimonirul1234/status/1689892456840732672

  • 12:23 PM IST

    OMG 2 Movie Review LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s movie has hit the theatres on August 11 along with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2. Here are the first reviews of OMG 2 that would make you go to the nearest cinema hall to watch the film.

    One of the reviews read, “Watched omg2 with akshaykumar Himself, and definitely say Well-Intentioned & Superbly Acted Film! It’s an honest, meaningful, humorous & heartfelt film that definitely deserves a watch. omg2review“.

