Home

Entertainment

OMG 2 Movie Review LIVE Updates: Pankaj Tripathi-Akshay Kumar’s Film Gets Thunderous Response on Hard Hitting Subject

live

OMG 2 Movie Review LIVE Updates: Pankaj Tripathi-Akshay Kumar’s Film Gets Thunderous Response on Hard Hitting Subject

Gadar 2 movie review LIVE Update: Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar's film has been released and the audience has started sharing their reactions on the importance of sex education. Check!

OMG 2 Movie Review LIVE Updates Pankaj Tripathi-Akshay Kumar's Film Gets Thunderous Response on Hard Hitting Subject

OMG 2 Movie Review LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s satirical comedy-drama film OMG 2 hit the screens on August 11, 2023. The film is a spiritual sequel to 2012’s OMG – Oh My God! Also starring Yami Gautam in the film, OMG 2 revolves around the subject of sex education in Indian schools. OMG 2 has been receiving positive reviews from critics and audiences. After the first day-first show, the viewers poured love into the film.

Trending Now

Directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 is based on the story of Kanti Sharan Mudgal played by Pankaj Tripathi, who is a staunch devotee of Lord Shiva, a simple man, a loving father, and a caring husband. Kanti Sharan fights to get justice for his son who is the victim of school bullying and the lack of sex education in the school curriculum.

The buzz around the film started ever since the release date was announced as it clashes with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2. Well, after the completion of day 1, we will get to know which movie performed better as both the film’s advance bookings were higher.

CHECK OMG 2 LIVE MOVIE REVIEW AND RELEASE UPDATES

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES