Home

Entertainment

‘Thoda Malaal Hua’: Pankaj Tripathi On Censor Board’s A-Rating For OMG 2

‘Thoda Malaal Hua’: Pankaj Tripathi On Censor Board’s A-Rating For OMG 2

Directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 stars Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. The film has been awarded an 'A' certificate by the Censor Board.

Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 11. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Pankaj Tripathi has managed to charm audiences time and again with his incredible acting in Hindi movies and web series. The actor will next feature in OMG 2. Directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 also stars Yami Gautam and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. In a latest update, Pankaj Tripathi expressed his dismay over the Censor Board’s rating on his upcoming film. He said that he was surprised to know that the film is getting an A certificate. In addition to that, Pankaj Tripathi opened up on the matter and said that he is a bit ‘disappointed’ as the film is meant for the age group of 12 – 17 years and they will not be able to watch it.

Trending Now

Pankaj Tripathi expresses disappointment

A DNA report stated that while speaking to the media at a promotional event, Pankaj Tripathi expresses his disappointment over Censor Board’s rating and said, “When we got an A certificate, we got surprised because generally the team gets to know whether or not a film will get an A certificate while making a film. For example, while making Gangs Of Wasseypur, we knew that it would get an Adults Only certificate. However, during the making of OMG 2, we didn’t even imagine that it would get such a rating. Is film ko A rating milna, surprise tha humare liye, thoda malaal hua ki jis age-group ko yeh film dekhni chaiye thi, yani 12-17 saal ke, woh nahi dekh payenge (For me it was a surprise. I was a bit disappointed as the target age group of 12-17 years old won’t be able to see the film).”

Pankaj Tripathi added, “Just like Censor has brought the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill into the act. Hopefully, they will also bring a few changes in the Censor certification and we should have something between U/A and A category.”

Censor Gives ‘A’ Certificate To OMG 2

For the unversed, weeks after the speculations that the filmmakers wanted a UA certificate for OMG 2, the Censor Board has awarded an A certificate to the movie. As per the reports Central Board of Film Certification was being extra cautious while reviewing OMG 2 post the criticism faced by Prabhas-starrer Adipurush.

About OMG 2

OMG 2 is a sequel to the 2012 release Oh My God. Starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead, the venture will release on August 11. The film sees Akshay Kumar essaying the role of Lord Shiva’s messenger, while Pankaj Tripathi plays a Shiva devotee. Yami Gautam will be seen in the role of a lawyer. The tale is about Kanti, an unhappy citizen who takes legal recourse to safeguard his child’s future and mandate comprehensive education in schools.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES