Ahead of OMG 2 Teaser, Fans Warn Makers to Not Change Religious Facts Amid Adipurush Row

OMG 2 Teaser: The much-awaited teaser of OMG 2 is all set to release today, July 11. Actor Akshay Kumar will be portraying the role of Lord Shiva and fans have expressed their concerns regarding the portrayal of religious facts in the film. Citing recent controversies surrounding other mythological film Adipurush, netizens have urged the makers to handle the subject matter with sensitivity and refrain from hurting religious sentiments.

On Twitter, a fan directed the plea toward the makers of OMG 2, requesting that they maintain the integrity of the mythological facts and depict Lord Shiva’s character with the utmost respect. The Twitterverse has also cautioned Akshay Kumar, who portrays Lord Shiva in the film, to be mindful of the potential impact on Hindu sentiments.

The users said, “Since I really liked the concept of OMG Part 1, it really was the movie that the new generation would appreciate. I will also watch #OMG2, not with the intention to undermine Part 1 but to appreciate genuine cinema, without hurting or targeting religious sentiments, which is a better way to gain popularity.”

Since I really liked the concept of OMG Part 1, it really was the movie which new gen would boycott. I will also watch #OMG2 not with the motivation to bar part 1, but to show to the real cinema, not just to hurt or point out religious sentiments which is a good way to earn views — Agnivai (@agni_vai) July 10, 2023



Recent controversies in the film industry surrounding mythological films that allegedly hurt religious sentiments have created a sense of paranoia among the audience, especially when it comes to movies involving Hindu gods. As a result, fans and netizens are now more vigilant and concerned about the depiction of mythological stories and characters in cinema.

Watch this space for more updates on OMG 2 Teaser.

