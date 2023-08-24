Home

OMG 2 to Release on OTT Soon, Director Amit Rai Says Watch The ‘Uncut’ Version That Censor Board Didn’t Want You to See

OMG 2 director Amit Rai reveals that they have decided to release the 'uncut' version of the film on OTT soon, the version that the Censor Board didn't want anyone to see.

OMG 2 on OTT: After a long fight with the Censor Board, the filmmakers of OMG 2 have decided to take the final call. Director Amit Rai recently revealed that they will now be releasing the full uncut version of their film on an OTT platform. The details regarding the release date and the platforms were not revealed yet but he maintained that their battle with CBFC is almost over and it didn’t end on a good note. Amit told the news agency PTI that they had to release the film with the version that the Censor Board approved but after seeing the kind of love OMG 2 has received, they have decided to show the full film to the audience.

The director’s statement comes days after the film completed its Rs 100 crore at the Indian Box Office. It has also encouraged a few schools in the country to make sex education a compulsory part of their syllabus. Amit, highlighting all the adulation that the film has received, said, “We have decided that we will show the original film (on streaming), a film that the Censor Board never wanted people to see. But, the public has seen the film and given their verdict. If the Censor Board doesn’t understand it, what do we say?”

What OMG 2 Stands For!

OMG 2 features Pankaj Tripathi in the role of a small-town father who is a devotee of Lord Shiva. He files a court case against the school of his son after it expels him following a viral video in which he is filmed masturbating in a school’s washroom by bullies. The film highlights the importance of teaching sex education in the school via Pankaj’s character who makes the court believe that his son’s school should have educated him about sex the way ancient Sanatan history includes the subject in its curriculum.

The film is running in theatres with an A certificate. The makers have been arguing that the subject of the film addresses the students to make them understand the importance of not relying on the internet for borrowed information. However, the CBFC has been adamant in its decision and in fact, also suggested 27 cuts to the film. The board changed Akshay’s character from Lord Shiva to the messenger of the deity.

OMG 2 Director Says “Our Intention is Pure”

The director further explained that their decision to release the uncut version on OTT stems from the fact that their intention is pure. Amit told PTI, “We are happy people have loved the film. The intent of the film was pure. Nobody wanted to titillate the audience, hence they liked it. We have dealt with it (the story) in a way that doesn’t sound vulgar. We talk about the reality but in a sweet and humorous way.”

Earlier, in an interview with india.com, CBFC member Vivek Agnihotri spoke against the many cuts that the board suggested to the makers of OMG 2. When asked if the change of Akshay’s character was justified, he said, “No, it is not justified. I don’t agree with that. First of all, even though I am a part of CBFC, I am totally against it.”

When CBFC Member Vivek Agnihotri Spoke About OMG 2

He added, “Everybody has understood that CBFC is a vulnerable body, you put pressure on it, and they will make these changes. I don’t understand why a film should get so many cuts – 27 cuts. Who are you to decide that? What is the intention of the filmmaker? If the intention is not bad, let it go. People are intelligent. Let the audience watch it and digest it. How will you make your audience more tolerant, more inclusive, and more intelligent if you are going to stop everything?”

You can watch his full conversation here.

Meanwhile, are you excited to watch OMG 2 on OTT? Watch this space for all the latest updates on the film!

