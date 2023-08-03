Home

OMG 2 Trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi Pick A Fight Against Education System

The OMG 2 trailer shows Pankaj Tripathi’s character Kanti Sharan Mudgal suing his son’s school after a video of his son circulates on social media, leading to his expulsion.

OMG 2 trailer out. (Image Credits: Instagram)

The wait is finally over! The makers of Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2 have unveiled the gripping trailer of the much-anticipated satirical comedy. The preview unveils the tale of Pankaj Tripathi’s character Kanti Sharan Mudgal as he decides to sue his son’s school after a video of his son circulates on social media, leading to his expulsion.

While his son is trying to overcome the situation, Pankaj Tripathi’s character prays to god for help. Answering these prayers, Akshay Kumar’s character emerges from the Ganges in the form of a messenger of Lord Shiva. Pankaj Tripathi will be seen locking horns with Yami Gautam in the courtroom.

The trailer for OMG 2 was slated to release yesterday on 2nd August, however, it got pushed as a mark of tribute to late Bollywood art director Nitin Desai. He was found dead at his Karjat studio in Maharashtra’s Raigad district. He is believed to have died by suicide after defaulting on a Rs 252-crore loan.

About OMG 2

Expected to reach the cinema halls on 11 August this year, OMG 2 has been backed by Cape of Good Films in collaboration with Viacom18 Studios and Wakaoo Films. Now, shifting to the technical crew of the film, while Amalendu Chaudhary has taken care of the camera work, Suvir Nath is the head of the editing department.

For the unversed, OMG 2 is a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal-starrer 2012 drama OMG: Oh my God. The Khiladi actor was seen as Lord Krishna in the original flick, whereas Paresh Rawal portrayed the character of Kanji Lalji Mehta.

Controversies surrounding OMG 2

OMG 2 has been surrounded by controversies since the beginning. Given that the movie deals with the delicate subject of religion, there was a lot of speculation surrounding the film’s censor certification. Finally, the venture was given an A (Adult) certificate by the censor board.

Additionally, the board gave a list of modifications to the makers to implement before releasing the drama in theatres. They asked for the removal of scenes with frontal nudity, a change in the scene of what is described as ‘sculptures of unnatural sex, and the removal of any mention of real places like Ujjain. Last but not least, the makers were also asked to get rid of the poster of a condom ad.

