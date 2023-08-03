Home

OMG 2 Trailer Reactions: Netizens Chant ‘Mahadev’, Say ‘Akshay Kumar Paaji is Back’

OMG 2 Trailer: Netizens and fans flooded social media platforms with their reactions, expressing their excitement and enthusiasm for Akshay Kumar's film. See Twitter posts.

OMG 2 Trailer: The much-anticipated OMG 2 trailer has been released today. Netizens and fans flooded social media platforms with their reactions, expressing their excitement and enthusiasm for the upcoming film. OMG 2 trailer showcased a gripping narrative centered around Kanti Sharan Mudgal, portrayed by the talented Pankaj Tripathi, a family man driven by faith who embarks on a quest for justice to defend his beloved son.

OMG 2 trailer also highlighted the presence of actor Akshay Kumar, who plays the pivotal role of Lord Shiva and Kanti Sharan Mudgal’s mentor. He guides him through challenging times. Akshay’s unique look in the movie became a major talking point since the first look was revealed.

One of the most anticipated aspects of the film is the dynamic and captivating camaraderie between Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi on-screen. Netizens praised Pankaj’s impeccable comic timing, expecting it to add a dose of humour and depth to the storyline.

Here are a few reactions to OMG 2 Trailer:

Har Har Mahadev 🔱 🙏🏿 #AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/v05qwuCLjV — Akkian Saurav🔥 (@AkkianSaurav) August 3, 2023

#OMG2Trailer is a winner 💥👌 First of all it’s a smart trailer cut loaded with amazing dialogues and goosebumps moments. The faceoff between #PankajTripathi and #YamiGautam is going to be delight to watch. #AkshayKumar is all set to make his comeback with the bang on August 11. pic.twitter.com/1K6LzdT1MK — Shivam #OMG2On11thAugust (@PredictionSmp) August 3, 2023

I love #OMG2Trailer Akshay sir, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami all have done justice to their roles. Really excited to see sir in this role. He is suiting the character to the T. Graceful, charming and witty. Can’t wait for the film ❤️@akshaykumar #AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/aQJt2KwLSg — Aanchal (@Aanchal_Sengar) August 3, 2023

Bhakt Of Mahadev in trouble is such a trouble that you will be forced to keep your head bowed down in front of everyone Everything is in the hands of Mahadev, now we ll see how Mahadev helps his devotee to get justice.#OMG2Trailer #AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/3vBBTqzpKl — Atul Singh Shanu 🔥 (@Mafiya_Singh11) August 3, 2023

OMG 2 is set to hit theaters on August 11, 2023.

