  OMG 2 Trailer Reactions: Netizens Chant 'Mahadev', Say 'Akshay Kumar Paaji is Back'

OMG 2 Trailer Reactions: Netizens Chant ‘Mahadev’, Say ‘Akshay Kumar Paaji is Back’

OMG 2 Trailer: Netizens and fans flooded social media platforms with their reactions, expressing their excitement and enthusiasm for Akshay Kumar's film. See Twitter posts.

Updated: August 3, 2023 12:05 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Kritika Vaid

OMG 2 Trailer Reactions Netizens Chant 'Mahadev', Hail Akshay Kumar - Pankaj Tripathi
OMG 2 Trailer Reactions Netizens Chant 'Mahadev', Hail Akshay Kumar - Pankaj Tripathi

OMG 2 Trailer: The much-anticipated OMG 2 trailer has been released today. Netizens and fans flooded social media platforms with their reactions, expressing their excitement and enthusiasm for the upcoming film. OMG 2 trailer showcased a gripping narrative centered around Kanti Sharan Mudgal, portrayed by the talented Pankaj Tripathi, a family man driven by faith who embarks on a quest for justice to defend his beloved son.

OMG 2 trailer also highlighted the presence of actor Akshay Kumar, who plays the pivotal role of Lord Shiva and Kanti Sharan Mudgal’s mentor. He guides him through challenging times. Akshay’s unique look in the movie became a major talking point since the first look was revealed.


One of the most anticipated aspects of the film is the dynamic and captivating camaraderie between Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi on-screen. Netizens praised Pankaj’s impeccable comic timing, expecting it to add a dose of humour and depth to the storyline.

Here are a few reactions to OMG 2 Trailer:

Watch the trailer of OMG 2

OMG 2 is set to hit theaters on August 11, 2023.

