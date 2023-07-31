Home

OMG 2 vs Censor Board: Akshay Kumar to Now Play a ‘Doot’ And Not Lord Shiva? Reports Suggest Film to be Postponed

OMG 2 continues to deal with the suggestions and recommendations by the Censor Board which has now reportedly asked Akshay Kumar's character to be changed entirely. Here's the latest update.

Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 continues to deal with the suggestions and recommendations of the Censor Board of Film Certification. The CBFC has reportedly given the film a U/A certificate and has suggested as many as 20 alternations and deletions of scenes and dialogues. Another big change that the board has suggested has to do with Akshay’s character.

In the Amit Rai directorial, Akshay is playing the role of Lord Shiva. However, as per the new suggestions, the makers have reportedly been asked to change his character from the Hindu God to a mere messenger. Considering the Adipurush debacle and the Oppenheimer controversy, the board has taken a conscious decision to not leave any loophole in reviewing Oh My God 2. The board is worried about a section of the audience objecting to the portrayal of Lord Shiva in the film and their recommendations are a way of being super cautious with the content.

The board has reportedly not just recommended changing Akshay’s character but has also asked to alter or remove all the references where his character is seen assuming blue skin like Lord Shiva. Now, if makers adhere to these suggestions and other changes recommended by the CBFC, they will have to postpone the release date of the film. Doing all these alterations will require both time and extra budget and that’s where the film is stuck. But, even before that happens, the makers’ fight is to retain a few scenes and dialogues including a masturbation scene which justify their narrative of sex education.

All this fuss is probably the reason that the team of Oh My God 2 has decided to release the trailer only a week before the film’s final release. Until then, the tussle with CBFC is on. Watch this space for all the latest updates on OMG 2!

