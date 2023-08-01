Home

Entertainment

OMG 2 vs Censor Board: Finally, No Cuts in Akshay Kumar’s Film But an ‘A’ Certificate And Character Modification

OMG 2 vs Censor Board: Finally, No Cuts in Akshay Kumar’s Film But an ‘A’ Certificate And Character Modification

Seems like the makers of OMG 2 and the Censor Board have reached a common ground regarding the film's release. The makers have agreed on the 'A' certification while the board has recommended the change in Akshay Kumar's character.

OMG 2 vs Censor Board Finally, No Cuts in Akshay Kumar's Film But an 'A' Certificate And Character Modification

After days of back and forth, it seems like the makers of OMG 2 and the Censor Board have reached a common ground regarding the film’s release. The Akshay Kumar starrer was stuck with the revising committee of the board but now, both parties have agreed on mutual changes and certification. As per a report published in NDTV, the board has given an ‘A’ (Adults only) certificate to Oh My God 2 and has recommended no cuts.

Trending Now

Oh My God 2 Gets NO CUTS But Modifications

The makers earlier wanted an U/A certificate so that they can successfully spread the message of sex education in the film to a larger audience including kids but the board was adamant on deleting a few scenes if U/A was to be given. However now, the makers agreed on taking the ‘A’ certification instead of making those cuts and destroying the narrative of the film. The report quoted a source close to the film as saying, “For a UA certificate, the committee was asking for a lot of cuts. The makers didn’t want to compromise the sanctity of the film. So they chose to go with an Adults certification but keeping the integrity of the film intact and also adhering to and respecting the norms of the censor board.”

Akshay Kumar to Play Lord Shiva’s Messenger Now

The film now features no cuts but major modifications as suggested by the revising committee of the board. One of these changes that the makers reportedly have agreed upon is to completely modify Akshay’s character. The actor is playing the role of Lord Shiva in the movie and the teaser showed him assuming a blue-skin body and long hair like how it has been shown in the Hindu texts featuring Lord Shiva.

Now, in the absence of any cuts, the makers will be making a few modifications to the story. This means that Akshay’s Lord Shiva will now turn into a messenger of the deity and not the deity himself. “There are no cuts in the film, only a few modifications, which the makers discussed with the censor board members,” added the source.

Meanwhile, the speculations were rife that if the makers were to introduce these changes in the film, they would require more budget and extra time which will lead to a push in the release date of the film. However, there’s no official confirmation on the same, and as of now, OMG 2 is slated to hit the screens on August 11. If it doesn’t get postponed, it will continue to face a Box Office clash with Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2.

Your thoughts on the changes proposed to Oh My God 2? Watch this space for all the latest updates on the film!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES