Ace Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most talked-about couple in the industry. They are spotted together for lunches, dates, dinners and parties. A lot has been said about their relationship and many speculated that they will get married soon. In December 2020, Ranbir surprised his fans by confessing that he is hoping to get married soon to his girlfriend Alia. “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” he said. And, now Alia Bhatt left her fans excited by expressing her love for Ranbir Kapoor. In an interaction with fans on Instagram, Alia was asked whether she loves 8, she said that it’s true and made a heart with her hands. The Kalank actor even shared a video of herself where she is seen saying, “True, love.” Also Read - Sea of Love! Chennai Couple Gets Married Underwater to Spread Awareness on Ocean Pollution | Watch

You must be wondering what’s 8? Well, let us tell you that Alia calls Ranbir ‘8’. Last year, on RK’s birthday, she wished him by saying ‘Happy Birthday 8’. Kapoor wears a football jersey with the number 8 printed on it. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Cooks Spicy Mushroom Biryani at Tamil Nadu Village, Video Goes Viral | Watch

Watch the viral video of Alia Bhatt expressing her love for Ranbir Kapoor:

Netizens couldn’t control their happiness after watching their video. A few of them asked when are they getting married? There are many speculations about their wedding, Ranbir had confirmed that they will get married soon in 2021. In an interview, RK even revealed that he and Alia stayed together during the lockdown. When asked if he took any online classes. Ranbir said, “My girlfriend Alia is a bit of an overachiever, and she probably took every class there is — from guitar to screenwriting. I always feel like an underachiever next to her. But no, I didn’t take any classes. Initially, we were dealing with the family crisis, and then I got into reading, spent time with my family, and I watch two-three films every day.”

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will next be seen in director Ayan Mukerji’s action-adventure-fantasy venture, Brahmastra. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy.