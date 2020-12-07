Film Kedarnath, directed by Abhishek Kapoor starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan, turns 2 on Monday i.e. December 7. The filmmaker pens a heartfelt note as Kedarnath marks two glorious years and remembers Sushant Singh Rajput. Missing his lead actor Abhishek wrote, “When I cast Sushant in Kai Po Che, I had never seen any of his work earlier. He was just an absolutely brand-new boy for me. He was so sincere. He spoke very little and he gave so much. And he was very generous. And he was not entitled. I’ve worked with all kinds of newcomers but he did not have an iota of entitlement, that many other newcomers do seem to carry. Now we’re completing two years and it feels like I have so many memories with him. But still it feels so empty. You know when you work with an actor and you introduce the actor into the film business, you put a lot of heart and soul into him. You create something that is a contribution to the film industry. A lot of movies are made with that actor and then an entire ecosystem is generated on that actor, so it’s a contribution of a filmmaker when he or she does that. And suddenly when he’s not there today, I feel a massive vacuum and pain.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Shekhar Suman to Not Celebrate Birthday, Says 'That's The Least I Can Do For Him'

Kedarnath saw Sushant playing ‘pithu’ at the holy Kedarnath shrine. The film was a dramatic retelling of the calamitous flash floods in Uttarakhand in June 2013 in which 4,000 people died and 70,000 went missing.

As reported in HT, Abhishek talked about how SSR felt when Sara Ali Khan got all the attention. “I remember when Kedarnath was coming out, the media had just slammed it. I don’t know what happened, he could see that he was not getting the kind of love because everything was centered around Sara that time. He was just kind of lost,” he said.