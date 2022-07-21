Priyanka Chopra birthday: Priyanka Chopra turned 40 on the 18th of July and the actress was spotted soaking up sun at the beach in Mexico with hubby Nick Jonas, cousin Parineeti Chopra and few of other family members and close friends. Priyanka and her troop made the most of their time on the sand during the actress’ birthday weekend. Several pics from Priyanka-Nick beach outings have now surfaced in media.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Twins In Red With Daughter Malti Marie At Her 40th Birthday, Nick Jonas Dances With Mom-In-Law Madhu Chopra, Check Out Inside Pics & Video

For the beach outing, Priyanka Chopra donned an all-yellow outfit that included a bikini top and a sleeved shirt, the Quantico star also wore a bikini bottom underneath a mesh skirt and sported a matching head covering. Nick Jonas on the other hand opted for a sleeveless graphic-printed black shirt.He also rocked a set of matching athletic shorts and a set of white athletic shoes, as well as a cap and a set of reflective sunglasses. Pee Cee accessorized with a sparkling set of earrings and a tinted set of sunglasses while her voluminous brunette locks shot out from underneath her headwear.

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra who joined Priyanka for the celebration looked pretty in a short white beach dress.

Meanwhile, Priyanka also hosted a birtdhay party for her family and friends on her birthday. The actress' daughter Malti Marie also joined the bash and was seen twinning in red with her super-star mom Priyanka who stunned in a red tube dress. Several pics and videos from Priyanka's bash also surfaced on social media. On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, both of which have become cult classics over the years.

‘Jee Le Zaraa’ is reportedly going on floors around September 2022 and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023.