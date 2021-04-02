Mumbai: It is actor Ajay Devgn’s birthday today and wishes are pouring in from his family, fans and Bollywood. But the sweetest of all wishes is of course from his wife and actor Kajol. She took to Twitter, sharing an image of Ajay doing what ‘makes him happiest’. In the picture, Ajay can be seen holding a camera on his shoulder and shooting something. Devgn is all dressed in formals in the picture. Sharing the picture, Kajol wrote with a red heart emoji, ”Tried getting a selfie but the only “selfie” I could manage was his “self” with another camera Movie camera Face with rolling eyes.. doing what makes him happiest! Happy Birthday… today and always” Also Read - Ajay Devgn's Heroic Look From SS Rajamouli’s RRR Will Surely Raise Your Excitement Level For The Movie - Watch Here

Several other actors including Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Esha Deol, Sidharth Malhotra also took to social media to wish Ajay on this special day. Anil Kapoor took to Twitter sharing a picture in which Ajay can be seen feeding him a piece of cake. Anil wrote, “Happy Birthday, @ajaydevgn !! Wishing you a great year filled with health, success & happiness! Looking forward to watching #TheBigBull!!” Kareena Kapoor also wrote, “Happy birthday Singham!” Riteish Deshmukh also shared an illustration of Ajay and wrote, “My dearest AJ -you are not only a good actor but a great friend too. I wish you a fantastic birthday – time to reunite soon – and do loads of Dhamaal…… love you @ajaydevgn #HappyBirthdayAjayDevgn.”

My dearest dearest AJ -you are not only a good actor but a great friend too. I wish you a fantastic birthday 🥳- time to reunite soon – and do loads of Dhamaal…… love you @ajaydevgn #HappyBirthdayAjayDevgn pic.twitter.com/rVAz4OHd74 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 2, 2021

Happy Birthday, @ajaydevgn!! Wishing you a great year filled with health, success & happiness!

Looking forward to watching #TheBigBull!! pic.twitter.com/NcayJtld50 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 2, 2021

On the work front, Ajay Devgn is gearing for his next release Maidaan which is a sports drama. This movie also features Priyamani and Gajraj Rao in the lead roles and is directed by Amit Rabindernath Sharma.