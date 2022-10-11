Happy birthday, Amitabh Bachchan: Amitabh Bachchan began his career with the 1969 Bollywood movie ‘Saath Hindustani.’ The KA Abbas directorial featured him in the role of a poet from Ranchi. From there to now, Bachchan has emerged as one of the most towering figures in the film industry, the megastar who’s considered the biggest of the acting institutions himself. But, the journey to this highest level of stardom hasn’t been easier. Bachchan has been carrying with him pandora’s box of inspiring stories.Also Read - Happy Birthday, Amitabh Bachchan: Do You Know Big B Was Given Rs 5000 as His First Acting Fees For 'Saat Hindustani'?

Probably the biggest life lesson that the actor has given to his fans is how to rise from nothing like a phoenix rises from a pile of ashes. In 1999, after doing a plethora of movies across various film industries, and a number of advertisements, Amitabh Bachchan was on the brink of bankruptcy. His company, Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited (ABCL), had faced huge losses and he was neck in debt. With nothing to turn to and a family to manage, the superstar simply trusted the only thing he had mastered – acting.

Amitabh Bachchan and his family were threatened and abused

In his interview with 2013 interview with Mail Today, Bachchan spoke about the troublesome time and explained how he refused to be bogged down by it. He said he remember the time when the creditors used to line up outside his house and his entire family would be threatened and abused because he was unable to pay back.

“I can never forget how creditors used to land at our door, be abusive, threatening and demanding, and worse still, when they came for ‘kudkee’ at Prateeksha, our residence,” he said. Bachchan added that he turned to filmmaker Yash Chopra and for the first time in his 44 years of career then, he implored a director to give him work. The actor said no one could imagine the level of desperation he had to get the work and he forced Chopra to offer him anything.

“Without a doubt that was one of the darkest moments in my 44-year professional career. It made me sit and think, I looked at the options before me and evaluated different scenarios. The answer came pat – I know how to act. I got up and walked to Yash ji, who stayed behind my house. I implored him to give me work. That is when the worm turned, he gave me Mohabbatein,” he explained.

Amitabh Bachchan worked for free

Bachchan said the 2000 romantic drama where Shah Rukh Khan was cast as the main lead changed his life forever. He accepted he needed to shape his career and adjust to the roles suiting his age. The actor would accept mostly everything coming his way and slowly, he was able to pay the debt. However, it was just not about the actual credit but the mounting interest on the money troubled him more.

Bachchan revealed that he worked for free simply to do away with the increasing interest money on his shoulders. “I paid back one and all, including Doordarshan. When they asked for the interest component, I did commercials in lieu for them,” he told the daily.

At 80 today, Amitabh Bachchan is a force to reckon with in the film industry. Much like his characters that speak of power, vulnerability and emotions at the same time, his life has been nothing short of a big-budgeted, fully dramatic and truly inspiring Hind-picture story. Running blockbuster for the last 80 years…!