Happy Birthday BTS Member V: It's BTS star V (Taehyung)'s birthday and the ARMY around the world cannot keep calm. V's fan-club arranged for the Burj Khalifa to light up on December 29 at 12 am to celebrate his birthday. There are videos from Dubai that show how BTS fans have gone berserk and sing 'Inner Child' song. V turned 26 on Thursday, December 30 and as fans got the celebrations off to an early. His friends took to social media wish the birthday boy all their love. Kim Taehyung's bandmates took to the official BTS handle to wish their "bro" the best on his special day. Other members RM and Jimin took to BTS' Twitter account to share some goofy photos of V from their archives. "My love. Happy birthday bro," the boys wrote in their posts.

J-Hope took to his stories to post personal photos with V, which the birthday boy was happy to repost on his handle. Along with him, Grammy-winning singer Lizzo also joined the celebration on the internet to wish the hunk on his special day.

Also Read - After Delhi, BTS V's ARMY In Kolkata Excited As Kim's Birthday Advertisement Goes Live | Watch