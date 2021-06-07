It has been one year since actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s death. On June 7, 2020, Chiranjeevi Sarja died due to cardiac arrest in a private hospital in Bangalore. On his first death anniversary, his wife and actor Meghana Raj has opened up about her late husband. She has revealed that she would take her son to visit her husband’s memorial on the occasion of his first death anniversary. Not only this, Meghana recalled the time when she saw Chiranjeevi gazing at her a day before his death. In an interview to Times of India, Meghana has recalled the night tragedy struck and how she wants the world to remember her husband. Also Read - Late Chiranjeevi Sarja's Wife Meghana Raj, Son Test Positive For Coronavirus, Urges Fans to Not Fret

Meghana Raj recalled the tragic night and said, "The one thing that stays with me the most, is how on the night of June 6, 2020, I was fast asleep while Chiranjeevi was still awake. At some point during the night, I opened my eyes, only to see that he was just gazing at me and smiling. I asked him what he was thinking and he said 'nothing'. The look on his face that night will remain with me forever and I think of it every single day."

Meghana also mentioned that she wants her husband to be remembered as a source of happiness. "There are a lot of people who talk about him to me, be it family or friends. I do not like it when they cry about it. Of course, we all continue to grieve and that will never diminish, but when we talk about Chiranjeevi, I want it to be about the good things he has done and how he has always wished well for others," she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghana Raj Sarja (@megsraj)



On June 6, Meghana posted a pic of Chiranjeevi looking lovingly at her as she is talking to him. She wrote: “US ❤️ MINE #chiranjeevisarja”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghana Raj Sarja (@megsraj)

Meghana Raj married Chiranjeevi in 2018. The actor passed away at a hospital in Bengaluru on June 7, 2020 due to cardiac arrest. Chiranjeevi Sarja was seen in films like Samhaara, Aadyaa, Khaki, Sinnga, Amma I Love You, Prema Baraha, Dandam Dashagunam and Varadhanayaka among others.