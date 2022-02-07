The demise of music doyen Lata Mangeshkar has shaken up the entire nation. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, several political and industry bigwigs paid tributes to Mangeshkar. The singer, who diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia, spent the last month in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. The doctors at the hospital said that Mangeshkar’s death was a personal loss for them.Also Read - Sharmila Tagore Reveals How Lata Mangeshkar Raised Rs 20 Lakh For 1983 World Cup-Winning Team

“Today, my little daughter is grieving,” said Dr Pratit Samdani, internal medicine specialist and consultant at the hospital. For the uninitiated, Samdani had met Mangeshkar in 2019 when she was placed on life support. As per a report in The Indian Express, the two had developed a cordial relationship. When the pandemic hit, Mangeshkar spoke to Samdani over video calls. That was when she developed a bond with his 8-year-old daughter. Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar's Nephew Aadinath Mangeshkar Takes Her Ashes Home- See Pics

The hospital staff also revealed that when Mangeshkar was admitted in the hospital, she would often listen to ghazals. Also Read - MP Govt To Set Up Music Academy, Museum Dedicated To Lala Mangeshkar's Songs In Indore

“She also developed a special bond with my eight-year-old daughter. She would often video chat with her during consultation. Lata didi wanted to meet my daughter but due to the pandemic, it couldn’t happen. But they met virtually several times over video call. My daughter was so fond of Lata didi that she sent handwritten letters to her,” he said.

Another nurse from the hospital, on the condition of anonymity, told The Indian Express that Mangeshkar would often talk about her payal collection.

Rest in power, Lata didi! You’ll be missed.