Mumbai: World Dance Day or International Dance Day is celebrated on April 29 every year. To celebrate the day, Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen shared a throwback video to thank her dance teacher. Sushmita is seen learning classical dance Kathak from her guru ma. Sushmita Sen can be seen dancing and matching the steps of her teacher. She looked stunning in a white anarkali suit and red dupatta. Thanking her guru in the caption, the diva wrote in her post: “Here’s to a guru, teacher who doesn’t just teach an art form but also reaffirms faith in flowing with life’s endless possibilities…One beat at a time.” She added in her note, “We love you Pritam Shikhare. Happy international dance day to all teachers and students of life! I love you guys! Stay blessed.” Reacting to her student’s post, Sushmita Sen’s teacher commented on the actress’ post: “You are the best princess.” Also Read - Oxygen Crisis: Sushmita Sen Arranges Cylinders For Delhi Hospital, Asks For Help on Twitter to Transfer From Mumbai

Watch Sushmita Sen’s dance video here:



Sushmita Sen is a keen user of social media and frequently shares dance videos. When the actor is not busy shooting, she posts workout and dance videos.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen was seen in and as Aarya – It is a story of a complex web of emotions, twisted family bonds, and betrayal. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the show was released on June 19 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.