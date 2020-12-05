Actor Kangana Ranaut, who in her upcoming film Thalaivi,’ is essaying the role of late actor and political stalwart J Jayalalithaa, on Saturday remembered the late politician on her death anniversary. The Queen actor marked the day by tweeting a few stills from her film featuring herself. “On the death anniversary of Jaya Amma, sharing some working stills from our film Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader,” she wrote along with the picture on Twitter. The 33-year-old actor went on to thank the team of the film including the director A L Vijay for “working like a superhuman” to complete the film. “All thanks to my team, especially the leader of our team Vijay sir who is working like a superhuman to complete the film, just one more week to go,” Ranaut further wrote. Also Read - Mika Singh Slams Kangana Ranaut, Asks to Use Her Energy in Providing Free Meals to Needy People

In the pictures, Kangana is seen donning the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in a pure white saree with red and black coloured borders.

— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 5, 2020



Thalaivi is written by Baahubali and Manikarnika writer KV Vijayendra Prasad and The Dirty Picture and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai writer Rajat Arora.

The release date of the film has not yet been decided after it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.