Ayushmann Khurrana’s Musical Homage To Kishore Kumar On Legendary Singer’s Birth Anniversary

Wishing the late singer Kishore Kumar his birth anniversary, Ayushmann Khurrana jammed with his guitarist and dropped a video, singing popular melodies of the legendary singer.

Sidharth Malhotra and Saira Banu also penned wishes for the legendary singer. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana is a huge fan of the iconic and versatile-late singer-actor Kishore Kumar. He has mentioned his love for the legendary singer on various occasions. Yet again, on the birth anniversary of Kishore Da, The Dream Girl 2 actor sang the mash-up of a few of the legendary singer’s melodies to pay tribute to him. Soon after the actor dropped the mash-up, the video attracted netizens and amassed thousands of likes.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Melodious Wish

Wishing the late singer Kishore Kumar his birth anniversary, Ayushmann Khurrana jammed with his guitarist and dropped a video singing popular melodies such as the singer. Sharing the post, he captioned, “Happy Birthday, Kishore Da! Your legacy lives on.”

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Bollywood Wishes Kishore Da

Sharing a throwback picture of Dilip Kumar with Kishore Kumar, Saira Banu wrote, “Remembering Kishore Kumar on his Birth Anniversary, who endowed both Sahib and me with memorable melodies. The melodies remain etched in our hearts and we had the pleasure of enacting the same in some of our favourite films such as SAGINA and PADOSAN.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saira Banu Khan (@sairabanu)

Bollywood Heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra also penned a birthday wish for the legendary singer while listening to his evergreen voice!

Remembering the legendary Kishore Kumar on his birthday while listening to his evergreen voice! 😇 pic.twitter.com/R55QC5JDAe — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) August 4, 2023

Bollywood diva Kajol also shared a picture of Kishore Kumar on his Instagram story and gave him wishes.



Not just Bollywood but batting maestro and former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also wished the late singer and played his favourite song. He wrote “Kishore da’s voice travels straight to the heart. Happy birthday to the maestro! What’s your favourite #KishoreKumar song?”

Kishore da’s voice travels straight to the heart. Happy birthday to the maestro! What’s your favourite #KishoreKumar song? pic.twitter.com/bVj0u6f6fP — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 4, 2023



About Legendary Singer Kishore Kumar

One of the most beloved and influential playback singers in Indian cinema, Kishore Kumar, was an actor, producer, lyricist, director, composer, and screenwriter. Kishore da’s contribution to the Bollywood music industry is incomparable. His versatility, powerful lungs, soulful voice, and emotional singing style touched millions of hearts across the country which make him still stand the test of time. From Zindagi Ki Yahi Reet Hai, Yeh Shaam Mastani, O Sathi Re to Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Mere Sapno Ki Rani there are many memorable songs in the legendary singer’s discography that evokes music enthusiasts’ feelings of nostalgia and romance.

In addition to that, one of the remarkable aspects of Kishore Kumar’s career was his ability to excel in his melodious voice in various Indian languages such as Marathi, Bengali, and Urdu. The legendary singer has also received plentiful awards and tributes during his lifetime, including several Filmfare Awards for Best Male Playback Singer.

Meanwhile, director Anurag Basu is passionately working on a biopic on the extraordinary journey of the legendary singer. As per reports, talented actor Ranbir Kapoor has been roped in to portray the role of Kishore Kumar on the big screens.

