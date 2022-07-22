The third episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’ is finally out where Akshay Kumar and Samantha Prabhu graced the famous couch of filmmaker Karan Johar. And while the episode was a perfect collaboration of Bollywood and Tollywood, both the stars also made a lot of revelations on show. On the show, he even addressed trolls who call him “Canada Kumar”. During the episode when Karan asked Akshay if he gets trolled, the actor replied that he doesn’t go online much. He said, “At the most, they write about Canada. Which I don’t care.” Karan then pointed out, “The trolls call you Canada Kumar.” Akshay then replied, “Yeah Canada Kumar. Okay call me that.”Also Read - Samantha Ruth Opens up on Broken Marriage With Naga Chaitanya: ‘Not Amicable…’ - Koffee With Karan 7 Gossip

From discussing how he didn’t understand the term ‘nepotism’ to admit that his wife’s humour is more evolved than his own, Akshay was quite candid on the show. When asked about certain film choices he made and how he ends up doing so much work, he was frank about his perspective and even went on to reveal that his film ‘Jaani Dushman’ got him the money to buy his house.He said, “You won’t believe it, today where I stay, I needed money to buy that place, and Jaani Dushman got me the money to buy my house”.

Speaking about the film, he revealed when he came to Mumbai, he wanted to earn money and hence took up whatever film role came his way. He stated that his role in ‘Jaani Dushman’ ended when the character died, but because he needed more money, he persuaded the director to bring his character back to life.

Karan also asked Akshay if he gets trolled for doing films with younger actresses. “They are jealous. Why shouldn’t I? I can work with them. Lagta hun kya 55 ka (Do I look 55)?” Akshay responded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay is busy promoting his film ‘Raksha Bandhan’, which is helmed by Aanand L Rai. The film is slated to release on August 11.