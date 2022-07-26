Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda and his Liger co-star Ananya Panday will be seen as the guests in the upcoming episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’, which promises a laugh riot and some eyebrow raising moments. In a teaser clip for the show, Karan is first seen teasing Vijay and asking him whether or not he likes ‘cheese’. For those who don’t know, in the third episode, actress Sara Ali Khan mentioned that she would like to date Vijay. The Telugu star was tagged as ‘cheese’ in banter.Also Read - Karan Johar Almost CONFIRMS Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur Are Dating in New Koffeen With Karan 7 Promo - Watch

Karan then asks Ananya about ‘what’s brewing’ between her and actor Aditya Roy Kapur, to this, the actress reacted with ‘rolling eyes’. Also Read - Ananya Panday Hot Looks: Times When Liger Raised The Hotness Meter With Her Bold And Sizzling Avatars - Watch Video

The conversation then moves to Vijay, who is asked when was the last time he had sex, to which he replies ‘Abort’. Vijay then makes a revelation that he has “done it in a car” and says: ‘desperate times’. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan Mocks Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan: ‘Proud to be Popular on Rapid-Fire Shows’

Karan then follows up with a question if Vijay has had a threesome?

Vijay replies: ‘No’ but adds “Wouldn’t mind”, when Karan asks if he wants to be in a threesome. The promotional video of Koffee With Karan Season 7’s fourth episode is already going viral, watch below:

Koffee With Karan Season 7 airs on Disney+ Hotstar.

