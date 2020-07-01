Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the whole country is celebrating National Doctors’ Day on July 1. This day is celebrated to honour doctors for their relentless service. This day is like a tribute to all medical and healthcare professionals who have attended to patients and did their bit for the society irrespective of all odds. On this day, Bollywood couple Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh take a pledge to donate their organs. Also Read - National Doctor's Day 2020: Why Visiting Doctor is Better Than Searching For Cure on The Internet

Genelia Deshmukh shared a video on Instagram where both of them say they have decided to give the greatest gift of life. The caption reads as, "@riteishd and me have been thinking about it for a long time but unfortunately didn't get down to doing it. Today on Doctor's Day we pledge to donate our organs. We want to thank Dr Nozer Sherier and FOGSI for inspiring us. The greatest gift you can give someone is 'The gift of life'. We urge you all to take a part in this initiate and pledge to save lives, pledge to donate your organs."

They further request their fans to pledge to donate organs.

Watch the video here:



The National Doctor’s Day is celebrated in the memory of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, a former Chief Minister of West Bengal and a well-known physician. He was born on July 1, 1882 and died on the same date in 1962, aged 80 years. Dr Roy was honoured with the country’s highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, on February 4, 1961.