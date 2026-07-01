On National Doctor’s Day, Sreeleela reveals how she balanced MBBS exams while shooting ‘Viral Vayyari’: ‘Medicine has always been…’

National Doctor's Day 2026: Sreeleela shared that becoming a doctor has always been her biggest dream and passion. Despite working long hours on set, she made sure her MBBS exams and practical sessions did not suffer.

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Sreeleela (PC -Instagram)

Actor Sreeleela recently spoke about managing two demanding worlds at the same time – pursuing her MBBS degree while continuing her acting career. On the occasion of Doctor’s Day, the actress shared how she stayed committed to her studies even during busy film schedules. Talking about shooting for the energetic track Viral Vayyari, Sreeleela revealed that completing her medical education remained a top priority.

She shared that becoming a doctor has always been her biggest dream and passion. Despite working long hours on set, she made sure her MBBS exams and practical sessions did not suffer.

Recalling that phase, Sreeleela said, “Being a doctor has always been my dream and my biggest passion. Even while shooting for Viral Vayyari, I made sure my MBBS exams came first. I would finish my shoot, rush back for my practicals, and return to the set whenever I got a break.”

The actress admitted that balancing studies and films was not easy but said medicine has always meant a lot to her.

The song Viral Vayyari is from the Telugu romantic entertainer Junior. Composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the track features Sreeleela alongside Kireeti Reddy.

Directed by Radha Krishna Reddy and produced by Sai Korrapati under Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram, Junior was released in July 2025 in Telugu and Kannada. The film also starred Genelia D’Souza and V. Ravichandran in key roles.

The story follows Abhi, played by Kireeti, whose life changes after discovering a hidden truth connected to his father’s past and his boss.

Meanwhile, Sreeleela has a packed lineup ahead. She will next be seen in Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Tamil drama Parasakthi, and a Hindi romantic musical directed by Anurag Basu alongside Kartik Aaryan.