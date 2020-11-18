On Wednesday, November 18, south sensation Nayanthara has turned 36, and to celebrate the day, the makers of her upcoming film Netrikann have released a special poster of her and a teaser to mark her birthday. The directors and producers have given a treat to the actor’s fans. In the poster, Nayanthara can be seen walking blindly with the help of a dog. She is seen in a lavender kurta and matching pants. The poster reads “Happy Birthday Nayanthara”. The film’s name has been written as Nayanthara’s Netrikann. Also Read - Happy Birthday Nayanthara: See 10 Unknown Facts About South Indian Actress

Producer Vignesh Shivan took to Twitter to share the poster. He captioned: “May God always bless you with all the goodness in this world ! Stay the same dedicated, sincere, hardworking person that you are ! & keep flying high! Happy birthday to you Thangameyyy. #NetriKannTeaser from Tomorrow At 9:09 am #Nayanthara #HappyBirthdayNayanthara”. Also Read - South Actor Trisha Krishnan to Marry Nayanthara’s Ex-boyfriend Simbu? Read Deets

Netrikann is a horror-thriller film. Going by the teaser, Nayanthara plays a blind, single woman in the movie. It seems the film revolves around a series of killings of young women in the city. And the killer is now after Nayanthara’s life. Also Read - Nayanthara’s BF Vignesh Shivan Gives Savage Reply to Troll For Indecent Comment on Mother’s Day

Have a look at the poster:

May God always bless you with all the goodness in this world ! Stay the same dedicated , sincere, hardworking person that you are ! & keep flying high! Happy birthday to you Thangameyyy 😘😘😘😘 #NetriKannTeaser from Tomorrow

At 9:09 am#Nayanthara #HappyBirthdayNayanthara pic.twitter.com/XlRJNtCzju — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) November 17, 2020



Also check the teaser here:

Netrikann will be Nayanthara’s 65th film. After seeing the poster, fans are anticipated to watch the teaser of the Milind Rau directorial.