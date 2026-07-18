On Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ birthday, Varanasi makers shares her first look and it’s fierce, fans call her ‘jungli billi’

SS Rajamouli unveils Priyanka Chopra's first look as Mandakini from Varanasi. She looks intense and fierce in all black. Check the post.

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Priyanka Chopra in Varanasi

On her birthday, Priyanka Chopra Jonas received a special surprise from the makers of Varanasi. Director S.S. Rajamouli unveiled the actor’s first look from his much-awaited film, introducing fans to her character, Mandakini. The posters have quickly grabbed attention online, with many praising Priyanka’s powerful screen presence and versatile look. Sharing the posters on social media, Rajamouli wrote, “Grace when she smiles. Fire when she doesn’t. Mandakini… @PriyankaChopra in #Varanasi.”

The first poster presents Priyanka in an intense and fierce avatar. Dressed in a black corset-inspired outfit with her hair tied in a messy high bun, she sports a determined expression. Set against a warm-toned backdrop, the image hints at the strong and fearless side of her character.

Another still places Priyanka in the wilderness of Kenya’s Maasai Mara, holding a gun and exuding confidence. The look reminded many fans of her action-packed roles, with several calling it the return of Bollywood’s “jungli billi.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SS Rajamouli (@ssrajamouli)



In contrast, the second poster showcases a lighter and more carefree side of Mandakini. Priyanka is seen smiling as she jumps mid-air, dressed in a white crop top, black cargo pants and a beige jacket. The image reflects the “grace” Rajamouli referred to in his caption.

Fans react to Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ new avatar

The posters received an enthusiastic response on social media. One fan commented, “Female lead antagonist side ah???” Another wrote, “Can’t believe I’ve been watching her films since I was a child, she’s still on top of her game.” A third user said, “Two completely different looks, yet she owns both with the same confidence. That’s what makes Priyanka Chopra special.” Another fan added, “From dancing with the wild to walking through fire, Mandakini belongs to every world she steps into.”

About Varanasi

Varanasi marks Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ first collaboration with filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli and stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role. The film was initially referred to as GlobeTrotter before its official title was revealed at a grand event at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad last year.

Apart from Mahesh Babu as Rudhra and Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist Kumbha. The much-anticipated action-adventure is slated to hit theatres on April 7, 2027.