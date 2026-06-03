On Ranveer Singh ban, producer Nikhil Dwivedi supports actor, says ‘Can’t stop someone from…’

Producer Nikhil Dwivedi supports Ranveer Singh amid ban controversy. He said matter should be handled through legal channels rather than by preventing someone from working.

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Nikhil Dwivedi and Ranveer Singh (PC-Twitter)

Producer Nikhil Dwivedi has come out in support of Ranveer Singh amid the ongoing dispute between the actor and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). The controversy began after FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer over his reported last-minute exit from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3. The situation intensified when the actor sent a legal notice to the film body ahead of its press conference.

Speaking to Entertainment Live, Dwivedi said industry associations play an important role in resolving disputes and helping both sides reach a mutual agreement. However, if mediation does not work, the matter should be handled through legal channels rather than by preventing someone from working.

Nikhil Dwivedi, who has produced Dabangg 3, Veere Di Wedding, CTRL and has acted in movies like Ankahi Kahaniya, Hate Story, and Shor in the City, explained that disagreements are common in the film industry, where hundreds of people work together on a project. “That is why contracts and agreements exist. Disputes can happen, and they are not unusual,” he said.

Dwivedi stressed that associations should focus on reconciliation and finding a fair solution. If the parties fail to reach a settlement, he believes the associations should step aside and allow the legal process to take its course. He also argued that stopping someone from earning a livelihood could be seen as an unfair trade practice.

Nikhil Dwivedi says legal action should be the final step

Nikhil Dwivedi believes that legal action should be the final step in resolving any contractual dispute. Speaking about the ongoing controversy involving Ranveer Singh and FWICE, the producer said that while mediation and discussions can help settle disagreements, unresolved issues should ultimately be decided by the courts. He pointed out that India already has a legal system to handle such matters. According to him, industry bodies can try to bring both parties together and help them reach a compromise, but if that fails, the dispute should be left to the judiciary. Dwivedi also questioned whether it is legally valid for industry associations to ask their members not to work with a particular artist. He said he is unsure if such directives can stand legally and suggested that they could be viewed as an unfair trade practice.

“You cannot stop someone from earning a livelihood or limit their opportunities to work,” he said, adding that if an action is not legally sustainable, it is important to reconsider whether it should be taken in the first place.

He concluded by saying that associations should focus on mediation and conflict resolution. If they are unable to help the parties reach an agreement, they should step aside and allow the courts to decide the matter.

Ranveer Singh sued FWICE

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh sued the film body over its non-cooperation directive against him on June 2. Veteran producer and former IMPPA president TP Aggarwal has challenged FWICE’s move by filing a petition before the Bombay Civil Court in Dindoshi. The latest development comes as FWICE has also called for a press conference on June 3 to address the escalating dispute.