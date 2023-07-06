Home

On Ranveer Singh’s Birthday, 6 Characters That Prove He’s Probably The Most Versatile Hero of Our Generation

Ranveer Singh is a quintessential Bollywood hero and he eats and breathes that image everyday. As he turns 38 today, we celebrate the versatility and the infectious energy with his top six performances.

Ranveer Singh's top performances (Photo: Instagram/ Ranveer Singh)

Ranveer Singh’s birthday: Ranveer Singh is known for his infectious energy. And he knows exactly how to transcend the same energy into powerful performances. As he turns 38 today, here’s celebrating the man via six solid characters that he has played on screen that prove he’s definitely a lot more versatile than we give him credit for.

Ranveer Singh as Bittoo Sharma in Band Baaja Baarat: Ranveer Singh burst into the Bollywood scene by playing Bittoo Sharma, a spirited and ambitious Delhi University graduate, in ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’. He effortlessly brought the character to life with impeccable comic timing and impressive chemistry with Anushka Sharma. Ranveer Singh as Varun Srivastav in Lootera: Lootera remains probably one of the most underrated performances by Ranveer on screen. This was one film that showed how an actor who’s always high on energy, can pause, and earn his mark as a legit layered actor. As Varun, an artist, he shows the kind of passion, and the depth of emotions that no other actor from his generation has shown yet. Ranveer Singh as Kabir Mehra in Dil Dhadakne Do: As Kabir Mehra, a conflicted and complex character in the multi-starrer Dil Dhadakne Do, Ranveer Singh showcased his range as an actor. He flawlessly portrayed the nuances of a privileged yet trapped individual, torn between societal expectations and his own desires. Ranveer Singh as Bajirao in Bajirao Mastani: Ranveer Singh’s portrayal of the historical Maratha warrior, Bajirao, in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Bajirao Mastani was nothing short of extraordinary. His dedication to the role was evident as he completely immersed himself in the character’s physicality, accent, and mannerisms. From intense battle sequences to showcasing the complexities of love and loyalty, the actor’s compelling performance as Bajirao earned him widespread acclaim and firmly established his versatility as an actor. Ranveer Singh as Khilji in Padmaavat: Playing the antagonist in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, Ranveer Singh delivered a tour de force performance as Alauddin Khilji. He embodied the larger-than-life persona of the ruthless 14th-century ruler with an electrifying intensity. He seemed infused with raw power and unpredictability, elevating the character to legendary status. Ranveer Singh as Murad in Gully Boy: Ranveer was a struggling rapper from the streets of Mumbai in this Zoya Akhtar directorial. With this role, he showcased his ability to delve into the depths of a character’s emotions and transform into an underdog fighting against all odds.

Here’s to celebrating his versatility, energy, and sheer love for Bollywood… happy birthday, Ranveer!

