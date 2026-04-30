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On Rishi Kapoors 6th death anniversary, Neetu Kapoor remembers him with emotional note: Always in our...

On Rishi Kapoor’s 6th death anniversary, Neetu Kapoor remembers him with emotional note: ‘Always in our…’

On the sixth death anniversary of legendary actor Rishi Kapoor, his wife and actress Neetu Kapoor remembered him with an emotional tribute on social media. Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020,

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor (PC: Instagram)

On the sixth death anniversary of legendary actor Rishi Kapoor, his wife and actress Neetu Kapoor remembered him with an emotional tribute on social media. Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, at the age of 67 after a two-year battle with leukaemia. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and underwent treatment in New York before returning to India in September 2019. Marking his death anniversary, Neetu Kapoor shared unseen candid pictures with the late actor and wrote, “Always in our hearts.” In one of the throwback photos, the couple is seen sitting beside each other, smiling warmly at the camera, making the post even more touching for fans and loved ones.

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, also used social media to pay a heartfelt tribute to her late father. Posting a portrait of Rishi Ji on her official Instagram account, she shared, “Until we meet again. I’ll keep celebrating you, loving you and missing you, always (sic).”

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For those who do not know, Rishi and Neetu first bumped into each other back in 1974 on the sets of their movie Zehreela Insaan. Their relationship, which commenced as colleagues, slowly transformed into love. After being in a relationship for some time, these two finally ended up tying the knot in 1980. The couple welcomed a girl, Riddhima, in 1980, followed by a boy, Ranbir, in 1982.

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During their tenure, Rishi and Neetu have been paired in several projects such as Doosara Aadmi, Rafoo Chakkar, Besharam, Kabhi Kabhie, Zinda Dil, Amar Akbar and Anthony, Anjane Mein, Dhan Daulat, Khel Khel Mein, and Do Dooni Chaar, to name just a few.

Rishi’s last film, Sharmaji Namkeen, was left incomplete. Later, veteran actor Paresh Rawal stepped in to finish the incomplete portions.

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Talking about Neetu’s upcoming projects, she will soon be seen playing a crucial role in the upcoming family entertainer, Daadi Ki Shaadi, which will also mark the Bollywood debut of Riddhima.

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