‘Love To Make People Cry’: Kartik Aaryan On Success Of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’

Kartik Aaryan, who is basking in the success of his last film, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ spilled beans about his upcoming release and also revealed that he loves to make people cry.

Chandu Champion will release in theatres on June 14, next year. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Riding high on the success of his last release, Satyaprem Ki Katha, that took the box office by storm and crossed over Rs 100 crore, Kartik Aaryan is currently shooting for his next outing Chandu Champion in London. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the film has already created a huge buzz and is supposed to be based on the life of India’s first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar. Further increasing the excitement among fans, Bollywood heartthrob Kartik sported a short hairdo on social media from the sets of the film.

The Shehzada actor, recently, while speaking with BBC, opened up about the success of Satyaprem Ki Katha, and revealed that he loves to evoke emotions among movie buffs.

Kartik Aaryan On Chandu Champion

During an interview with BBC Asian, Kartik Aaryan spilled some beans about Chandu Champion and his character in the film. Talking about the shooting and transformation, the Shehzada actor revealed, “There’s a lot of weight transformation you will see throughout the film. There will be a gap of like 2 months for me to again bulk up and Kabir Khan sir is super, the way he’s shooting it and the way he’s looking into the other details.”

He added, “We were shooting a sequence at the Olympian centre in London, it was really hectic as I had 102-degree fever and had to go in the cold water. Every day, I would have 3-4 pills before going into the water. Then again, my viral would come back, subside and then come back because I performed water scenes.”

Kartik Aaryan Reveals, ‘Love To Make People Cry’

Talking about the success of Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kartik Aaryan expressed, “I love to make people cry more than make them laugh in a movie! I think ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ proved a lot of things. I had done these dramatic scenes before but they were usually in a comedy film. For example, in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, the last 30-40 mins of the film is pure drama, pure emotions between friends. There are dialogue baazi and scenes which will make you cry for a friendship, but it’s primarily a comedy film. So, you notice the comedy of a film, you don’t notice the emotions or drama of the film as much as you notice the comedy. ‘Luka Chupi’, Pati, Patni aur who, which too had emotional scenes but comedy took over. But with Satya Prem Ki Katha, the film had a lot of sensitivity again and emotional drama.

Kartik Aaryan’s Upcoming Works

Apart from Kabir Khan’s directorial Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3 alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Post that, he is roped in the rib-tickling franchise Hera Pheri 3. The star-studded film is back with the most-loving trio of the franchise, i.e., Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty.

Apart from this, the actor also has Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Ryan: First Mission in the pipeline.

