Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty who turned 47 on Wednesday got a special wish from her husband Raj Kundra who returned to Twitter almost a year after his arrest and bail in the infamous pornographic case. Raj Kundra made his comeback on social media on his wife’s birthday and penned a heartfelt note for her. Kundra also dropped an unseen love-filled picture with Shilpa along with birthday wishes.Also Read - EXPLAINED: Is Elon Musk's Deal to Buy Twitter Falling Apart?

Sharing the picture, Raj tweeted, “Happy Happy Birthday my soulmate. Love you eternally. My wish for you is that you continue. Continue to be who you are, to astonish a mean world with your acts of kindness. Love this picture…True to your song…killer killer killer lagdi.” Also Read - NEET-UG 2022 Must be Postponed Due to 'Very Logical Reasons', Says Lawyer as Students Continue Demand on Twitter

Check out Raj Kundra’s post here:

Happy Happy Birthday my soulmate 🥰 Love you eternally. My wish for you is that you continue. Continue to be who you are, to astonish a mean world with your acts of kindness. Love this picture…True to your song…killer killer killer lagdi 🧿😇 pic.twitter.com/m1wDK6tNPs — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) June 8, 2022

Also Read - Elon Musk Warns Twitter He May Walk Out Of $44 Billion Deal, Here’s Why

Raj Kundra deleted his social media handles post his arrest in pornographic case in 2021

Raj had deleted his social media handles after his arrest in July 2021, for allegedly producing pornographic videos and streaming them through an app. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology Act.

Coming back to Shilpa’s birthday, the actress also got a special wish from her sister Shamita who dropped an adorable video to send love to her sister. The video is a compilation of several moments that Shamita and Shilpa spent together. From making goofy faces to celebrating Christmas together, the clip captures it all. In the caption, Shamita wrote: “Happy birthday my Munki In childhood we did not understand the gift wrapped up in a greater plan. Time has taught us about the bond of love and through that love we have chosen friendship. We have learned together sharing the good times and the bad. And no matter what there has always been love. Thankyou for being my mentor , my sister , my friend..I wish u everything that you have prayed for Munki and I love u soooooo much …big tight huggie❤️‍♀️ @theshilpashetty.”

Shamita Shetty’s birthday wish for Shilpa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shamita Shetty (@shamitashetty_official)

Wishing Shilpa Shetty a very happy and blissful birthday.