Sidharth Shukla’s death anniversary: Actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 last year, leaving a great void in the hearts of his fans, friends and family members. Today, his family organised a prayer meet with the Brahma Kumaris on his first death anniversary. The pictures and videos from the same are now going viral on social media. Sidharth’s mother Rita Shukla and his sisters are seen in the photos that the late actor’s fans have been trending on the internet.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill After Sidharth Shukla's Demise: 'Duniya Ke Aage Roge Toh Log Bolenge Sympathy Gain...'

Sidharth, who won Bigg Boss 13, reportedly died during his sleep after suffering a heart attack. The doctors at the Cooper Hospital declared him brought dead when the family members took him to the hospital in an unconscious state. The late actor rose to fame after his performance in Colors TV show Balika Vadhu after which he also appeared in the movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania alongside Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. He gained fame after participating in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss. During this time in the house, he met Shehnaaz Gill, his fellow participant, and the two reportedly started dating each other. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla's Cousin Remembers Last Phone Call With Him: 'Wish we Had Spoken That Day'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brahma Kumaris Lokhandwala (@bklokhandwala)

Also Read - Exclusive - Vidyut Jammwal Remembers Sidharth Shukla, Reveals How His Mom's Strength 'Changed My Life' - Watch Video

It is believed that Shehnaaz was with Sidharth when he took his last breath. The pictures of Shehnaaz from Sidharth’s last rites created a stir on the internet and broke many hearts. An inconsolable Shehnaaz was seen screaming for him and crying like a child. One year after his death, Shehnaaz recently said that she has learnt a lot in life and is working on herself everyday to beat the grief. She said she has understood how people will always have something to tell if she chooses to express her emotions for Sidharth.

The actor’s mom has been an ardent follower of the Brahma Kumaris and so was he. It’s a spiritual organisation that focuses on defining the purpose of one’s life and how to move on from the loss of a loved one.

We wish more strength to Sidharth’s family and friends today. He continues to live in our hearts forever!