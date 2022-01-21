On Sushant Singh Rajput’s birth anniversary, late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty took to social media to express how much she is missing Sushant today and wished is he was here. Rhea has shared an unseen throwback video of the two goofing around in the gym. The video has a lot of emotions and Rhea must be feeling alone today as her love is not with him. Ever since SSR passed away, Rhea has come out as a strong woman and this post says it all how much they belonged to each other. Sushant would have turned 36 today, January 21.Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Property And Net Worth: Actor Owned Land on Moon, Expensive Bikes, And a Rare Telescope

While sharing the video on Sushant Singh Rajput’s birthday, Rhea wrote: “Miss you so much”. The song Wish You Were Here by Pink Floyd played at the background. Also Read - Pavitra Rishta S2 Trailer: Love Can Never Leave Archana And Manav, Though Family Drama Continues!

Watch Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty’s unseen viral video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

Also Read - ‘No Movie Until…: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Refutes Biopic Rumours, Fans React

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. He was found dead hanging in his Mumbai apartment. Sushant’s close friend and casting director Mukesh Chhabra remembered him by posting a throwback pic with the late actor. In the pic, Mukesh can be seen kissing Sushant on his right cheek as they pose for the camera. Sharing the photo, Mukesh wrote, “Happy Birthday Bhai! Ek tu hi tha… Tere jaisa koi nai hai… Na koi hoga… Miss you bhai #sushantsinghrajput.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@castingchhabra)

He was a part of big projects like PK, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, Kedarnath and Dil Bechara. We miss you, Sushant Singh Rajput!