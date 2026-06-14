On Sushant Singh Rajput’s death anniversary, sister Shweta shares emotional post: ‘Bhai stood for..’

Today (June 14) marks the death anniversary of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. It has been six years since his passing. Remembering he

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Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Marks His Death Anniversary (PC- Instagram)

Today (June 14) marks the death anniversary of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. It has been six years since his passing. Remembering her brother on his death anniversary, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti penned an emotional note on social media. Shweta took to Instagram and said that instead of remembering how Sushant left, she prefers to remember how the Kedarnath actor lived.

Shweta said that Sushant taught everyone that success means very little without compassion.

Her heartfelt post read, “Six years… Time has passed, yet some souls continue to grow larger than time itself. When I think of Bhai today, I do not think of how he left but of how he lived… I think of his childlike curiosity, his endless fascination with life, the stars, the universe and the mysteries of the human mind. I think of a heart that treated people with dignity, regardless of who they were. I think of someone who taught us that success means very little if it is not accompanied by compassion.”

She further added, “Over the years, I have come to realise something beautiful: love does not obey the rules of time. A body may leave our sight, but the impact of a beautiful soul continues to ripple through countless lives. Every time someone chooses kindness over anger, learning over ignorance, hope over despair or love over judgment, a small part of what Bhai stood for continues to live.”

Shweta said she believes the greatest tribute to Sushant is not sadness, but living with the values he represented — curiosity, kindness, a willingness to learn, dreaming fearlessly and never letting the world harden your heart.

She concluded, “The deepest measure of a life is not how long it lasted, but how many hearts it awakened. And by that measure, Bhai remains very much alive. You continue to inspire millions. Forever loved. Forever remembered.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♾️Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirti)



During his brief seven-year film career, Sushant emerged as one of the audience’s favourite actors.

He began his journey in television and became a household name with Pavitra Rishta. He made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che! (2013) and later starred in films including Shuddh Desi Romance (2013), PK (2014), M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), Raabta (2017), Kedarnath (2018) and Chhichhore (2019). His final film, Dil Bechara (2020), was released on an OTT platform nearly a month after his death.