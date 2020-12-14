It has been six months to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and his sister Shweta Singh Kirti posted a picture on Monday to remember the late actor. Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. While the investigation into his death is still on, Shweta has posted a photo, asking god for strength to fight and she pledges to fight for justice. She shared a picture of a candle placed in a glass holder and her hand over the flame. Also Read - Google Year in Search 2020: Not Sushant, Joe Biden & Arnab Goswami Were The Most Searched People in 2020 | Top 10 List

After the actor's death the federal agencies have been investigating the case. However, nothing solid has come out yet from the investigations done by Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Her caption read, "I pledge to fight for justice until we know the whole truth. May God guide us and show us the way. #Oath4SSR" Also in her Instagram stories, she shared a video with holy chants played in the background and message which again spoke about courage and fight for justice.

Take a look at the post by Shweta Singh Kirti:

On Sunday, actor Shekhar Suman, who was among the first people from the industry to pitch for a CBI inquiry in the Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide, called for a digital protest demanding closure into the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. “Tomorrow it would be exactly six months since SSR left this world and yet we await the final verdict. Who are the culprits? And why are all of us still crying for justice? Is there any hope left? Tomorrow let’s each one of us unitedly raise our voices. #SSRDigitalProtest,” Suman tweeted on Sunday. In another tweet, Suman appealed to the media for their cooperation and support.

Shekhar Suman did not even celebrate his birthday on December 7 this year in honour of the late actor.