Mumbai: Amongst the heartfelt posts and notes pouring in on Social media as a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary, one post that drew flak from the late actor's fans was that of film producer and Sushant's friend Sandeep Ssingh's.

Sandeep Ssingh took to Instagram sharing a series of pictures with Sushant in which they both can be seen sitting in a room, probably having some deep conversation. Sharing the pictures, Sandeep wrote, "Kuch log tujhe jaante hai, kuch log mujhe jaante hai, hume koi nahi jaanta, sirf hum jaante hai (Some people know you, others know me, nobody knows us, except you and me)."

However, Sushant's fans were quick to attack Sandeep alleging that he too was involved in the late actor's death. The comment section of Sandeep Ssingh's post is filled with attacks from Sushant's fans. While one of the social media user called it 'Fake friendship', another of Sushant Singh Rajput's fan wrote, "Ohho kya baat jb zinda the tb yaad tk ni kiya (You paid no attention to him when he was alive)".

Check out Sandip Ssingh’s Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandeep Singh (@officialsandipssingh)

Sandeep Ssingh Rajput claimed to be Sushant Singh Rajput’s close friend after his death and was seen taking the lead at the actor’s funeral. He was also seen with Sushant’s sister Meetu. However, controversies erupted after Sushant’s family revealed that they did now know him. Several news organisations also demanded Sandeep’s arrest calling him a ‘key conspirator’ and ‘murderer’ in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death’s case.

Sandeep Ssingh has worked with several films including Mary Kom, Aligarh, Sarabjit, Bhoomi and PM Narendra Modi biopic.