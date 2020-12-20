Star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are celebrating their son, Taimur Ali Khan’s fourth birthday today. Apart from all the preparations done at home, Kareena made sure that she was making her Tim Tim’s birthday look special on social media as well. Bebo shared a beautiful post on Instagram and wrote a note even lovelier than thousands of flowers put together. Also Read - Top Five Looks of Kareena Kapoor Khan That Show No One Else Knows Maternity Fashion Better Than Bebo

In the post, she talked about how she just wishes that her son gives priority to his happiness all his life. She wrote that all is that Taimur shall do whatever he feels like but in the end, it should be something that has the potential of making him smile.

Kareena posted a small video of everyone's favourite Bollywood child right from his newborn days to all the years he spent learning to feed the animals, baking a cake, eating a cake, having horse-riding lessons, or simply creating a splash with his million-dollar smile.

The caption on Kareena’s post read, “My child… I’m happy at four you have such determination, dedication and focus on what you want to do… which is now picking up the haystack and feeding the cow… God bless you my hardworking boy… but on the way, don’t forget to taste the snow, pluck flowers, jump up and down, climb trees and ofcourse eat all your cake…❤️

Chase your dreams and keep your chin up my boy… but above all else… do everything in your life that makes you smile. No one can or ever will love you more than your Amma ❤️❤️

Happy Birthday Son… My Tim 🎈🎈” (sic)

While Taimur is all four, Kareena and Saif are set to welcome their second child in March next year. We wish this family the best for life!