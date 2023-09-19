Home

Women's Reservation Bill tabled in Lok Sabha: Bollywood actors Kangana Ranaut and Esha Gupta say, ‘Ye Bahot Badi Statement Banai Hai...’. Watch the videos.

On Women's Reservation Bill, Kangana Ranaut and Esha Gupta Say ‘Ye Bahot Badi Statement Banai Hai...’ Watch

Bollywood actors Esha Gupta and Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday extended support to the Women’s Reservation Bill, which was cleared by the union cabinet a day earlier. Kangana said, “This is a wonderful idea, this is all because of our honourable PM Modi and this govt and his (PM Modi) thoughtfulness towards the upliftment of women”.

#WATCH | On Women’s Reservation Bill, actor Kangana Ranaut says, ” This is a wonderful idea, this is all because of our honourable PM Modi and this govt and his (PM Modi) thoughtfulness towards the upliftment of women” pic.twitter.com/xrtFZBZkNW — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2023

She continued, “The first session of the new Parliament has been dedicated to women empowerment and upliftment…PM Modi has kept women as the priority…This is fantastic…”

#WATCH | Delhi: On Women’s Reservation Bill, actor Kangana Ranaut says, “The first session of the new Parliament has been dedicated to women empowerment and upliftment…PM Modi has kept women as the priority…This is fantastic…” pic.twitter.com/6ufeIvpLe8 — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2023

Esha Gupta said, “It’s a beautiful thing that PM Modi has done. It’s a very progressive thought…This Reservation Bill will give equal powers to women…It’s a big step for our country. PM Modi promised it and delivered it…”.

#WATCH | Delhi: On the Women’s Reservation Bill, Actress Esha Gupta says, “It’s a beautiful thing that PM Modi has done. It’s a very progressive thought…This Reservation Bill will give equal powers to women…It’s a big step for our country. PM Modi promised it and delivered… pic.twitter.com/bqPirQcv4V — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2023



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the government is bringing a new Bill to reserve one-third of all seats for women in the Lok Sabha and the state legislative assemblies and that God has given him the opportunity to take forward the task of women empowerment. Making his first speech in the new building of Parliament, the Prime Minister said the government has decided to bring Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

“Discussion on Women’s Reservation Bill happened for a long time. During Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s regime Women’s Reservation Bill was introduced several times but there was not enough majority to pass the Bill, and because of this this dream remained incomplete. Today, God has given me the opportunity to take this forward…Our government is bringing a new Bill today on Women’s participation in both Houses,” PM Modi said in Lok Sabha.

He said the Bill would strengthen democracy and appealed to members to pass it unanimously.

Women’s Reservation Bill was passed by Rajya Sabha in 2010 and it was not taken up in Lok Sabha and lapsed in the lower House of Parliament. The Women’s Reservation Bill seeks to reserve 33 per cent of seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies for women. Despite being a crucial step towards gender parity and inclusive governance, the Bill has remained in legislative limbo for far too long.

