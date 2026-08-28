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Once More Twitter review: Arjun Das and Aditi Shankar’s romantic musical film gets thumps-up from netizens – Check reactions

Once More Twitter review: Arjun Das and Aditi Shankar’s Once More has hit theatres, and social media is already buzzing with reactions. Scroll down to read Once More Twitter reactions below.

Written by: Alice Topno
Published: August 28, 2026, 6:51 PM IST
Once More Twitter review: Arjun Das and Aditi Shankar’s romantic musical film gets thumps-up from netizens - Check reactions
Once More features Arjun Das and Aditi Shankar in the lead roles. (PC: Instagram)

Arjun Das and Aditi Shankar’s Once More has finally arrived in theatres, and viewers have wasted little time sharing their first reactions online. The Tamil romantic film takes a softer route, focusing on love, heartbreak, and the possibility of finding happiness again. Once More has been attracting attention from moviegoers following its release, with the film becoming a talking point among cinema audiences. Here’s a look at the Twitter and X review of Once More as viewers share their opinions about the film. 

Once More Twitter reactions 

The early Twitter reactions to Once More are largely positive, with viewers praising Arjun Das and Aditi Shankar’s performances and their on-screen chemistry. Many have also highlighted Hesham Abdul Wahab’s music and the film’s emotional romantic moments as major strengths.  

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One user on X wrote, “BGMs are more positive points to watch this film @iam_arjundas first half/2nd half totally different acting”, another said, “Such a poetic film, Album is one of my favourite”, another X user shared, “Great performances from Arjun Das, Aditi & Sona Olickal”, another tweeted, “A Slow paced Classy Romantic Drama backed with Really Good Music”, another X user wrote, “A classy romantic drama packed with love, emotions, breakup feels and healing, beautifully supported by extraordinary music, visuals, and performances.” Overall, Once More is finding appreciation for its music, performances, and feel-good romantic film. 

Check reactions for Once More

About Once More: Cast and plot 

Once More is written and directed by debutant Vignesh Srikanth and stars Arjun Das, Aditi Shankar, and Sona Olickal in key roles. The film has a runtime of around two hours and 11 minutes and released in theatres on August 28, 2026 

According to IMDb, Once More is around, “A love story unfolds between two individuals from different families, social circles, and emotional worlds. What will happen when their families come together and their two worlds collide?”  

Once More is about second chances, healing and learning to open yourself up to love again. The film also explores how people deal with heartbreak and whether it is possible to move forward without completely forgetting the past.

For viewers looking for a simple romantic drama about heartbreak and second chances, Once More could still make for an easy weekend watch.

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About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is an Entertainment journalist at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Hollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she br ... Read More

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