Once More Twitter review: Arjun Das and Aditi Shankar’s romantic musical film gets thumps-up from netizens – Check reactions

Once More Twitter review: Arjun Das and Aditi Shankar’s Once More has hit theatres, and social media is already buzzing with reactions. Scroll down to read Once More Twitter reactions below.

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Once More features Arjun Das and Aditi Shankar in the lead roles. (PC: Instagram)

Arjun Das and Aditi Shankar’s Once More has finally arrived in theatres, and viewers have wasted little time sharing their first reactions online. The Tamil romantic film takes a softer route, focusing on love, heartbreak, and the possibility of finding happiness again. Once More has been attracting attention from moviegoers following its release, with the film becoming a talking point among cinema audiences. Here’s a look at the Twitter and X review of Once More as viewers share their opinions about the film.

Once More Twitter reactions

The early Twitter reactions to Once More are largely positive, with viewers praising Arjun Das and Aditi Shankar’s performances and their on-screen chemistry. Many have also highlighted Hesham Abdul Wahab’s music and the film’s emotional romantic moments as major strengths.

One user on X wrote, “BGMs are more positive points to watch this film @iam_arjundas first half/2nd half totally different acting”, another said, “Such a poetic film, Album is one of my favourite”, another X user shared, “Great performances from Arjun Das, Aditi & Sona Olickal”, another tweeted, “A Slow paced Classy Romantic Drama backed with Really Good Music”, another X user wrote, “A classy romantic drama packed with love, emotions, breakup feels and healing, beautifully supported by extraordinary music, visuals, and performances.” Overall, Once More is finding appreciation for its music, performances, and feel-good romantic film.

Check reactions for Once More

Watched #OnceMore Such a poetic film ♥️

Album is one of my favourite

After Hridayam, this one stole my heart ‍♂️@iam_arjundas & @AditiShankarofl is lovely pair

This film makes you happy ☺️ pic.twitter.com/JxjXi9fPLa — Ayyappan (@Ayyappan_1504) August 26, 2026

#OnceMore [4/5] : A Beautiful Romantic Movie.. ❤️ Triangular love story.. Past love catches up at a critical juncture of present.. A great musical.. Visually pleasant.. @iam_arjundas character has two flavors.. Flamboyant and restrained.. He aces both.. A proper Romantic… pic.twitter.com/9Szt7uCtSb — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 27, 2026

#OnceMore A simple heartwarming love story with slow paced screenplay.. Hexham Abdul Wahab is soul for this film.. his songs & background score elevates simple scenes beautifully and emotionally ♥️♥️ Great performances from Arjun Das, Aditi & Sona Olickal, love story between… pic.twitter.com/ifQGUjnaIC — SmartBarani (@SmartBarani) August 28, 2026

#OnceMore Second Half Review – A Slow paced Classy Romantic Drama backed with Really Good Music..

– #ArjunDas and #AditiShankar portions were cute.. And They shoildere the film really well..

– Hesham’s Songs and score are the biggest pillar of the film..⭐

– Liked the… pic.twitter.com/BGynbvwsnF — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) August 28, 2026

@iam_arjundas nailed every moments.twist was not ok.but dialogues, music BGMs are more positive points to watch this film.@iam_arjundas first half/2nd half totally different acting.main three characters doing good job.another feel Good happy ending from tamil✅#OnceMore pic.twitter.com/28Fm6Ql8Jh — EBINMichael (@EBIN1suriya) August 28, 2026

#OnceMore Highlights : ‣So many cute moments in the first half, especially the Aditi Arjun Das sequences ‣Kannama Song Placement ‣Hesham Abdul Wahab’s Music ♥️♥️ ‣Climax Sequence A classy romantic drama packed with love, emotions, breakup feels and healing,… pic.twitter.com/OVE9mjG3ZG — Sugumar Srinivasan (@Sugumar_Tweetz) August 28, 2026

#OnceMore Review : Cool, Clean & Refreshing! My Rating : 3.5/5 A beautiful clean musical triangular love story with lots of feel good tender moments and outstanding music. @iam_arjundas & @AditiShankarofl bring the heat and the ache. Their romance has emotion, drama, and… pic.twitter.com/1o9xBvyFBy — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) August 27, 2026

#OnceMore one of best rom-com movie of the year♥️ with technically excellent making.

Very promising debut for vignesh Srikanth.

Music of hesham abdul wahab is the pillar of the movie

Aditi – Ajun Das pair

Yet another quality movie from @MillionOffl pic.twitter.com/avD9If82o3 — Naganathan (@Nn84Naganatha) August 28, 2026

Arjun Das & Aditi.. Just refreshing, subtle and Matured performance ♥️

Music & visual perfectly balanced. loved this first half#OnceMore pic.twitter.com/fFm9XqslLd — Lenin – ʜɪꜰɪ ᴛᴀʟᴋɪᴇꜱ (@HiFiTalkies) August 28, 2026

#OnceMore 3.5/5 When was the last time you watched a pure romantic film made without any compromises? #OnceMore is refreshing, feel-good and it beautifully captures the little moments and quiet emotions in its purest form. The highlights first- @iam_arjundas as Raghu is a… pic.twitter.com/F7Ru1rLIK9 — sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) August 27, 2026

The disastrous response for #ToxicTheMovie became huge advantage for both #Hi and #OnceMore

Both movies receiving positive reviews and good bookings #HiMovie pic.twitter.com/W2TXUnBtK4 — Thalapathy Kathir TVK (@Kaththi93947145) August 28, 2026

#OnceMore A breezy 1st half with a likable lead pair.The 2nd half has an interesting premise where the reason behind the hero’s glum nature is revealed.But the love track in the flashback feels flimsy & dilutes the impact of what should have been an emotional closure.A mixed bag! — BHARATH VIJAYAKUMAR (@bharathvjay) August 28, 2026

About Once More: Cast and plot

Once More is written and directed by debutant Vignesh Srikanth and stars Arjun Das, Aditi Shankar, and Sona Olickal in key roles. The film has a runtime of around two hours and 11 minutes and released in theatres on August 28, 2026.

According to IMDb, Once More is around, “A love story unfolds between two individuals from different families, social circles, and emotional worlds. What will happen when their families come together and their two worlds collide?”

Once More is about second chances, healing and learning to open yourself up to love again. The film also explores how people deal with heartbreak and whether it is possible to move forward without completely forgetting the past.

For viewers looking for a simple romantic drama about heartbreak and second chances, Once More could still make for an easy weekend watch.